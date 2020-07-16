Complete 2020 LG Tri results by age division | VailDaily.com
Complete 2020 LG Tri results by age division

Staff Report
  

The annual LG Tri sprint triathlon took place Saturday, July 11, with racers in a variety of age groups. The race honors Laura Genelin, who lost her battle to cancer in July 2008, and funds raised benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.

Below are this year’s results, sent in by organizers of the event and broken down by division.

Girls 6-7

PLCNAMEDIVISIONTIME
1Daniela GutiérrezGirls 6-718:35.7
2Ainsley KeatingGirls 6-720:35.3
3Lola RivasGirls 6-722:16.6
4Maica Unknown LastnameGirls 6-722:41.2

Girls 8-10

1Charlotte ZimmermanGirls 8-1023:13.2
2Charlotte RandallGirls 8-1025:36.2
3Libbajayne KennedyGirls 8-1027:05.4
4Danila SanchezGirls 8-1027:33.3
5Ella CrossGirls 8-1028:56.5
6Tay DosalGirls 8-1029:32.4
7Zoe SzczesnyGirls 8-1032:20.2
8Tamara VermeerGirls 8-1040:45.8
9Tinley LoveGirls 8-1043:39.5

Girls 11-13

1Genevieve HockinGirls 11-1325:34.3
2Katie HsuGirls 11-1327:59.1
3Stella Kate RichardsGirls 11-1329:22.1
4Ella DraiGirls 11-1329:29.5
5Jada CobbGirls 11-1331:26.3
6Julia CortinaGirls 11-1332:04.8
7Chus CortinaGirls 11-1332:32.2
8Lucia GutiérrezGirls 11-1333:53.6
9Sydney CrossGirls 11-1333:59.9
10Anna BumgardnerGirls 11-1334:07.9
11Wynter KehoeGirls 11-1335:42.5
12Hannah RollinsGirls 11-1339:15.6

Boys 6-7

1Tristan SanklandBoys 6-723:15.1

Boys 8-10

1Ollie WilliamsBoys 8-1019:36.0
2Tyson BoydBoys 8-1021:24.9
3Marc DraiBoys 8-1022:42.1
4Fernando DosalBoys 8-1024:19.5
5Santiago GutiérrezBoys 8-1024:33.9
6Nicolas CortinaBoys 8-1026:01.8
7Lorenzo RivasBoys 8-1026:30.8
8Inaki RivasBoys 8-1027:16.7
9Tristen LoveBoys 8-1035:40.9

Boys 11-13

1Bode CobbBoys 11-1328:56.1
2Colton MarkumBoys 11-1329:59.0
3Patrico SanchezBoys 11-1330:55.3
4Breck BoydBoys 11-1332:35.4
5Owen Cruz-AbramsBoys 11-1333:49.1
6Hans WittenbergBoys 11-1335:44.0

Women

F14-19

1Reese TuckerF14-191:07:55
2Hayley DiemarF14-191:08:19
3Clara WilliamsF14-191:09:19
4Josie WilliamsF14-191:12:47
5Robin Cruz-AbramsF14-191:26:06
6Anastacia BakerF14-191:27:32
7Caroline LandersF14-191:37:14
8Gaby FuentesF14-191:39:55
9Lucy TravisF14-191:53:11

F20-29

1Kasia PawelecF20-291:23:57
2Jessie KutschkeF20-291:29:16
3Morgan GenelinF20-291:45:17
4Araceli Garcia PonsF20-291:52:07

F30-34

1Mika PoulosF30-341:16:26
2Annie HettingerF30-341:54:01

F40-44

1Elisabeth ReedF40-441:16:40
2Elizabeth LucianoF40-441:45:28

F45-49

1Kelly LandersF45-491:20:23
2Mc PilonF45-491:40:06
3Christina ScheldeF45-491:43:12
4Theresa AndersF45-491:47:23

F50-59

1Susan DallamF50-591:20:50
2Paisley FrischholzF50-591:21:23
3Veronica WhitneyF50-591:22:20
4Michelle WeaverF50-591:42:19
5Kathryn FuhrF50-591:45:40
6Jillian RyanF50-591:51:30

F60-69

1Lynn LunnF60-691:39:00
2Diane BarkerF60-691:39:49

F70+

1Darrel RyanF70+2:05:39
2Kathy DeeF70+2:57:42

Men

M14-19

1Davis KruegerM14-190:59:45
2Christoff ZimmermanM14-191:05:58
3Travis HockinM14-191:06:36
4Alessandro CanteleM14-191:12:11
5Carter BakerM14-191:15:47
6Mason Cruz-AbramsM14-191:29:10
7Jakob TomsM14-191:31:49

M20-29

1James KirschnerM20-291:06:27
2Luke HerronM20-291:09:31
3Corey LemayM20-291:15:45
4Grant MccabeM20-291:19:14
5Thomas PlaceM20-291:21:42
6Alex BarryM20-292:11:52

M30-34

1Jeffrey SheelerM30-341:35:18

M35-39

1Nicholas BarkerM35-391:15:44

M40-44

1Mike RichardsM40-441:13:21
2Chad MilamM40-441:26:35
3David WilliamsM40-441:27:19
4Michael SmithM40-441:33:30

M45-49

1Arthur Henry ReedM45-491:02:22
2August WittenbergM45-491:43:38

M50-59

1Charlie WertheimM50-591:06:08
2Alexander GonzalezM50-591:09:53
3Rick ZimmermanM50-591:10:06
4Todd LytleM50-591:13:00
5Karl EdgertonM50-591:13:48
6David HouserM50-591:17:01
7Vincent RahamanM50-591:22:30

M60-69

1George DallamM60-691:17:33
2Matt MccabeM60-691:24:53

M70+

1Frank RyanM70+1:29:42

Relay

Co-ed

1Mom And Dad WilliamsRELAY-COED1:08:04
2Good VibesRELAY-COED1:15:21
3Krueger SupportRELAY-COED1:15:44
4Drowning, Skidding, And WalkingRELAY-COED1:22:31
5Hubba And BusterRELAY-COED1:30:58
6J SquaredRELAY-COED2:12:25

Female

1Triple ThreatRELAY-FEMALE1:22:20
2Time Wounds All HeelsRELAY-FEMALE1:29:01
3Kc QueensRELAY-FEMALE1:30:18
4MavrickRELAY-FEMALE1:46:35
5Die Tri-IngRELAY-FEMALE2:02:25

Male

1Devils XcRELAY-MALE1:02:48

