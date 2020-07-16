Complete 2020 LG Tri results by age division

The annual LG Tri sprint triathlon took place Saturday, July 11, with racers in a variety of age groups. The race honors Laura Genelin, who lost her battle to cancer in July 2008, and funds raised benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.

Below are this year’s results, sent in by organizers of the event and broken down by division.

Girls 6-7

PLC NAME DIVISION TIME 1 Daniela Gutiérrez Girls 6-7 18:35.7 2 Ainsley Keating Girls 6-7 20:35.3 3 Lola Rivas Girls 6-7 22:16.6 4 Maica Unknown Lastname Girls 6-7 22:41.2

Girls 8-10

1 Charlotte Zimmerman Girls 8-10 23:13.2 2 Charlotte Randall Girls 8-10 25:36.2 3 Libbajayne Kennedy Girls 8-10 27:05.4 4 Danila Sanchez Girls 8-10 27:33.3 5 Ella Cross Girls 8-10 28:56.5 6 Tay Dosal Girls 8-10 29:32.4 7 Zoe Szczesny Girls 8-10 32:20.2 8 Tamara Vermeer Girls 8-10 40:45.8 9 Tinley Love Girls 8-10 43:39.5

Girls 11-13

1 Genevieve Hockin Girls 11-13 25:34.3 2 Katie Hsu Girls 11-13 27:59.1 3 Stella Kate Richards Girls 11-13 29:22.1 4 Ella Drai Girls 11-13 29:29.5 5 Jada Cobb Girls 11-13 31:26.3 6 Julia Cortina Girls 11-13 32:04.8 7 Chus Cortina Girls 11-13 32:32.2 8 Lucia Gutiérrez Girls 11-13 33:53.6 9 Sydney Cross Girls 11-13 33:59.9 10 Anna Bumgardner Girls 11-13 34:07.9 11 Wynter Kehoe Girls 11-13 35:42.5 12 Hannah Rollins Girls 11-13 39:15.6

Boys 6-7

1 Tristan Sankland Boys 6-7 23:15.1

Boys 8-10

1 Ollie Williams Boys 8-10 19:36.0 2 Tyson Boyd Boys 8-10 21:24.9 3 Marc Drai Boys 8-10 22:42.1 4 Fernando Dosal Boys 8-10 24:19.5 5 Santiago Gutiérrez Boys 8-10 24:33.9 6 Nicolas Cortina Boys 8-10 26:01.8 7 Lorenzo Rivas Boys 8-10 26:30.8 8 Inaki Rivas Boys 8-10 27:16.7 9 Tristen Love Boys 8-10 35:40.9

Boys 11-13

1 Bode Cobb Boys 11-13 28:56.1 2 Colton Markum Boys 11-13 29:59.0 3 Patrico Sanchez Boys 11-13 30:55.3 4 Breck Boyd Boys 11-13 32:35.4 5 Owen Cruz-Abrams Boys 11-13 33:49.1 6 Hans Wittenberg Boys 11-13 35:44.0

Women

F14-19

1 Reese Tucker F14-19 1:07:55 2 Hayley Diemar F14-19 1:08:19 3 Clara Williams F14-19 1:09:19 4 Josie Williams F14-19 1:12:47 5 Robin Cruz-Abrams F14-19 1:26:06 6 Anastacia Baker F14-19 1:27:32 7 Caroline Landers F14-19 1:37:14 8 Gaby Fuentes F14-19 1:39:55 9 Lucy Travis F14-19 1:53:11

F20-29

1 Kasia Pawelec F20-29 1:23:57 2 Jessie Kutschke F20-29 1:29:16 3 Morgan Genelin F20-29 1:45:17 4 Araceli Garcia Pons F20-29 1:52:07

F30-34

1 Mika Poulos F30-34 1:16:26 2 Annie Hettinger F30-34 1:54:01

F40-44

1 Elisabeth Reed F40-44 1:16:40 2 Elizabeth Luciano F40-44 1:45:28

F45-49

1 Kelly Landers F45-49 1:20:23 2 Mc Pilon F45-49 1:40:06 3 Christina Schelde F45-49 1:43:12 4 Theresa Anders F45-49 1:47:23

F50-59

1 Susan Dallam F50-59 1:20:50 2 Paisley Frischholz F50-59 1:21:23 3 Veronica Whitney F50-59 1:22:20 4 Michelle Weaver F50-59 1:42:19 5 Kathryn Fuhr F50-59 1:45:40 6 Jillian Ryan F50-59 1:51:30

F60-69

1 Lynn Lunn F60-69 1:39:00 2 Diane Barker F60-69 1:39:49

F70+

1 Darrel Ryan F70+ 2:05:39 2 Kathy Dee F70+ 2:57:42

Men

M14-19

1 Davis Krueger M14-19 0:59:45 2 Christoff Zimmerman M14-19 1:05:58 3 Travis Hockin M14-19 1:06:36 4 Alessandro Cantele M14-19 1:12:11 5 Carter Baker M14-19 1:15:47 6 Mason Cruz-Abrams M14-19 1:29:10 7 Jakob Toms M14-19 1:31:49

M20-29

1 James Kirschner M20-29 1:06:27 2 Luke Herron M20-29 1:09:31 3 Corey Lemay M20-29 1:15:45 4 Grant Mccabe M20-29 1:19:14 5 Thomas Place M20-29 1:21:42 6 Alex Barry M20-29 2:11:52

M30-34

1 Jeffrey Sheeler M30-34 1:35:18

M35-39

1 Nicholas Barker M35-39 1:15:44

M40-44

1 Mike Richards M40-44 1:13:21 2 Chad Milam M40-44 1:26:35 3 David Williams M40-44 1:27:19 4 Michael Smith M40-44 1:33:30

M45-49

1 Arthur Henry Reed M45-49 1:02:22 2 August Wittenberg M45-49 1:43:38

M50-59

1 Charlie Wertheim M50-59 1:06:08 2 Alexander Gonzalez M50-59 1:09:53 3 Rick Zimmerman M50-59 1:10:06 4 Todd Lytle M50-59 1:13:00 5 Karl Edgerton M50-59 1:13:48 6 David Houser M50-59 1:17:01 7 Vincent Rahaman M50-59 1:22:30

M60-69

1 George Dallam M60-69 1:17:33 2 Matt Mccabe M60-69 1:24:53

M70+

1 Frank Ryan M70+ 1:29:42

Relay

Co-ed

1 Mom And Dad Williams RELAY-COED 1:08:04 2 Good Vibes RELAY-COED 1:15:21 3 Krueger Support RELAY-COED 1:15:44 4 Drowning, Skidding, And Walking RELAY-COED 1:22:31 5 Hubba And Buster RELAY-COED 1:30:58 6 J Squared RELAY-COED 2:12:25

Female

1 Triple Threat RELAY-FEMALE 1:22:20 2 Time Wounds All Heels RELAY-FEMALE 1:29:01 3 Kc Queens RELAY-FEMALE 1:30:18 4 Mavrick RELAY-FEMALE 1:46:35 5 Die Tri-Ing RELAY-FEMALE 2:02:25

Male