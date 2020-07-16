Complete 2020 LG Tri results by age division

The annual LG Tri sprint triathlon took place Saturday, July 11, with racers in a variety of age groups. The race honors Laura Genelin, who lost her battle to cancer in July 2008, and funds raised benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.
Below are this year’s results, sent in by organizers of the event and broken down by division.
Girls 6-7
PLC
NAME
DIVISION
TIME
1
Daniela Gutiérrez
Girls 6-7
18:35.7
2
Ainsley Keating
Girls 6-7
20:35.3
3
Lola Rivas
Girls 6-7
22:16.6
4
Maica Unknown Lastname
Girls 6-7
22:41.2
Girls 8-10
1
Charlotte Zimmerman
Girls 8-10
23:13.2
2
Charlotte Randall
Girls 8-10
25:36.2
3
Libbajayne Kennedy
Girls 8-10
27:05.4
4
Danila Sanchez
Girls 8-10
27:33.3
5
Ella Cross
Girls 8-10
28:56.5
6
Tay Dosal
Girls 8-10
29:32.4
7
Zoe Szczesny
Girls 8-10
32:20.2
8
Tamara Vermeer
Girls 8-10
40:45.8
9
Tinley Love
Girls 8-10
43:39.5
Girls 11-13
1
Genevieve Hockin
Girls 11-13
25:34.3
2
Katie Hsu
Girls 11-13
27:59.1
3
Stella Kate Richards
Girls 11-13
29:22.1
4
Ella Drai
Girls 11-13
29:29.5
5
Jada Cobb
Girls 11-13
31:26.3
6
Julia Cortina
Girls 11-13
32:04.8
7
Chus Cortina
Girls 11-13
32:32.2
8
Lucia Gutiérrez
Girls 11-13
33:53.6
9
Sydney Cross
Girls 11-13
33:59.9
10
Anna Bumgardner
Girls 11-13
34:07.9
11
Wynter Kehoe
Girls 11-13
35:42.5
12
Hannah Rollins
Girls 11-13
39:15.6
Boys 6-7
1
Tristan Sankland
Boys 6-7
23:15.1
Boys 8-10
1
Ollie Williams
Boys 8-10
19:36.0
2
Tyson Boyd
Boys 8-10
21:24.9
3
Marc Drai
Boys 8-10
22:42.1
4
Fernando Dosal
Boys 8-10
24:19.5
5
Santiago Gutiérrez
Boys 8-10
24:33.9
6
Nicolas Cortina
Boys 8-10
26:01.8
7
Lorenzo Rivas
Boys 8-10
26:30.8
8
Inaki Rivas
Boys 8-10
27:16.7
9
Tristen Love
Boys 8-10
35:40.9
Boys 11-13
1
Bode Cobb
Boys 11-13
28:56.1
2
Colton Markum
Boys 11-13
29:59.0
3
Patrico Sanchez
Boys 11-13
30:55.3
4
Breck Boyd
Boys 11-13
32:35.4
5
Owen Cruz-Abrams
Boys 11-13
33:49.1
6
Hans Wittenberg
Boys 11-13
35:44.0
Women
F14-19
1
Reese Tucker
F14-19
1:07:55
2
Hayley Diemar
F14-19
1:08:19
3
Clara Williams
F14-19
1:09:19
4
Josie Williams
F14-19
1:12:47
5
Robin Cruz-Abrams
F14-19
1:26:06
6
Anastacia Baker
F14-19
1:27:32
7
Caroline Landers
F14-19
1:37:14
8
Gaby Fuentes
F14-19
1:39:55
9
Lucy Travis
F14-19
1:53:11
F20-29
1
Kasia Pawelec
F20-29
1:23:57
2
Jessie Kutschke
F20-29
1:29:16
3
Morgan Genelin
F20-29
1:45:17
4
Araceli Garcia Pons
F20-29
1:52:07
F30-34
1
Mika Poulos
F30-34
1:16:26
2
Annie Hettinger
F30-34
1:54:01
F40-44
1
Elisabeth Reed
F40-44
1:16:40
2
Elizabeth Luciano
F40-44
1:45:28
F45-49
1
Kelly Landers
F45-49
1:20:23
2
Mc Pilon
F45-49
1:40:06
3
Christina Schelde
F45-49
1:43:12
4
Theresa Anders
F45-49
1:47:23
F50-59
1
Susan Dallam
F50-59
1:20:50
2
Paisley Frischholz
F50-59
1:21:23
3
Veronica Whitney
F50-59
1:22:20
4
Michelle Weaver
F50-59
1:42:19
5
Kathryn Fuhr
F50-59
1:45:40
6
Jillian Ryan
F50-59
1:51:30
F60-69
1
Lynn Lunn
F60-69
1:39:00
2
Diane Barker
F60-69
1:39:49
F70+
1
Darrel Ryan
F70+
2:05:39
2
Kathy Dee
F70+
2:57:42
Men
M14-19
1
Davis Krueger
M14-19
0:59:45
2
Christoff Zimmerman
M14-19
1:05:58
3
Travis Hockin
M14-19
1:06:36
4
Alessandro Cantele
M14-19
1:12:11
5
Carter Baker
M14-19
1:15:47
6
Mason Cruz-Abrams
M14-19
1:29:10
7
Jakob Toms
M14-19
1:31:49
M20-29
1
James Kirschner
M20-29
1:06:27
2
Luke Herron
M20-29
1:09:31
3
Corey Lemay
M20-29
1:15:45
4
Grant Mccabe
M20-29
1:19:14
5
Thomas Place
M20-29
1:21:42
6
Alex Barry
M20-29
2:11:52
M30-34
1
Jeffrey Sheeler
M30-34
1:35:18
M35-39
1
Nicholas Barker
M35-39
1:15:44
M40-44
1
Mike Richards
M40-44
1:13:21
2
Chad Milam
M40-44
1:26:35
3
David Williams
M40-44
1:27:19
4
Michael Smith
M40-44
1:33:30
M45-49
1
Arthur Henry Reed
M45-49
1:02:22
2
August Wittenberg
M45-49
1:43:38
M50-59
1
Charlie Wertheim
M50-59
1:06:08
2
Alexander Gonzalez
M50-59
1:09:53
3
Rick Zimmerman
M50-59
1:10:06
4
Todd Lytle
M50-59
1:13:00
5
Karl Edgerton
M50-59
1:13:48
6
David Houser
M50-59
1:17:01
7
Vincent Rahaman
M50-59
1:22:30
M60-69
1
George Dallam
M60-69
1:17:33
2
Matt Mccabe
M60-69
1:24:53
M70+
1
Frank Ryan
M70+
1:29:42
Relay
Co-ed
1
Mom And Dad Williams
RELAY-COED
1:08:04
2
Good Vibes
RELAY-COED
1:15:21
3
Krueger Support
RELAY-COED
1:15:44
4
Drowning, Skidding, And Walking
RELAY-COED
1:22:31
5
Hubba And Buster
RELAY-COED
1:30:58
6
J Squared
RELAY-COED
2:12:25
Female
1
Triple Threat
RELAY-FEMALE
1:22:20
2
Time Wounds All Heels
RELAY-FEMALE
1:29:01
3
Kc Queens
RELAY-FEMALE
1:30:18
4
Mavrick
RELAY-FEMALE
1:46:35
5
Die Tri-Ing
RELAY-FEMALE
2:02:25
Male
1
Devils Xc
RELAY-MALE
1:02:48
