Country Club of the Rockies, designed by Jack Nicklaus, named qualifying site for US Senior Open

The golf course at Country Club of the Rockies in Edwards was built in 1982 and was designed by Jack Nicklaus. The course will host an 18-hole qualifier for the U.S. Senior Open on Tuesday, May 18.



The USGA recently announced the 34 qualifying sites in 27 states for the 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska, July 8-11. Included in the qualifying sites is an event at Country Club of the Rockies on Tuesday, May 18, the only qualifier in the state.

Registration is available online now through May 12 at usga.org. In 2020, the U.S. Senior Open was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualifiers take place May 17-June 14, with the U.S. Senior Open taking place July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska.

“We appreciate the many Allied Golf Associations throughout the U.S. that provide the opportunity for thousands to compete in U.S. Senior Open qualifying for the chance to advance to the 156-player championship field,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, in a news release. “Omaha Country Club and the region enthusiastically supported the 2013 U.S. Senior Open and all is coming together for another exciting championship this summer as the world’s finest senior players compete for the Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy.”

The U.S. Senior Open, started in 1980, is one of the five major championships in senior golf and is recognized as a major championship by both the PGA Tour Champions and the European Senior Tour. The lower age limit is 50 years old and is open to amateurs, despite being dominated by professionals.

Don Pooley (2002) is the lone player to win the U.S. Senior Open after advancing through qualifying. In 2019, 10 golfers who played in a qualifier made the 36-hole cut in the Senior Open at the Warren Course at Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

The 2021 U.S. Senior Open will be the fourth USGA championship contested in Nebraska. To be eligible, a player must have a Handicap Index not exceeding 3.4 or be a professional, and be 50 years of age at the start of championship play.

Country Club of the Rockies in Edwards is on a site chosen specifically because of its relatively flat terrain for ease of development of a golf course in 1980, according to the club’s website , as well as its proximity to the Eagle River and McCoy Creek, potential for ski terrain and short distance from Vail and Beaver Creek resorts.

Local developer Jen Wright teamed with the Wedge Group from Houston to finance the project, Jack Nicklaus to design the golf course and Wadsworth Construction Company to build the golf course. The Arrowhead property was purchased in 1981, and construction commenced in 1982.

For more information about Country Club of the Rockies, visit http://www.countrycluboftherockies.com/about . For a full list of qualifying sites for the U.S. Senior Open, visit http://www.usga.org .