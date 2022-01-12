Current and former SSCV athletes pepper podium in recent competitions

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail U14 alpine racer Henry McBride at this past weekend's Age Class slalom races hosted by SSCV at Golden Peak in Vail.

Mark Studness/Courtesy photo

This past Saturday, young Alpine athletes had the opportunity to compete on the Golden Peak course in Vail for the first Rocky Mountain Division Age Class competition of the season. During the two days of slalom racing, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) athletes raced their hearts out on their home mountain, taking 117 top-five positions across the two days and eight total slalom races.

These United States Ski & Snowboard-sanctioned age class competitions happen across the Rocky Mountain Division throughout the season and include younger Alpine ski racers in the U10, U12 and U14 age groups. These competitions consist of each athlete competing in single run giant slalom and slalom races within their age class and gender, along with being placed on an overall results list.

The SSCV girls took 20 out of 20 top fives out of the overall results for the first day. Among U10, U12 and U14, the SSCV girls captured 57 out of the 60 top-five places across all age classes. The SSCV boys had a similar performance and took 20 out of 20 top-fives out of the overall results for the second day. Among U10, U12 and U14, the boys had 60 out of 60 of the top-five results across all age classes.

“The U12 and U10 athletes have been working hard in training and did well across the board in both girls and boys,” said Alex Shorter, SSCV Alpine Children’s Program director.

“It was impressive to watch how much these athletes have improved this season, and they continue to evaluate what they need to work on. It’s a highly motivated and passionate team of athletes and coaches.”

Rob Worrell, SSCV head U14 Alpine coach, said, “Our U14 team has lots of depth, and it is great to see them out there pushing themselves to achieve their personal goals and being role models for our up and coming U10 and U12 racers.”

SSCV athletes claim multiple top-10 finishes at Rocky Mountain Freestyle RQS and DEVO Moguls Competition

Mogul competitors gather for the Rocky Mountain Freestyle competition hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail this past weekend in Vail.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

This past weekend, mogul skiers gathered in Vail for the first Rocky Qualifer Series (RQS) and Development (DEVO) Rocky Mountain Freestyle series competitions of the season. SSCV athletes established themselves at home with multiple top 10 placements throughout the different age classes and competition levels.

The first day of the Rocky Mountain Freestyle competition was an RQS (Rocky Qualifier Series) event. This level of competition is a stepping stone between the other two series, DEVO and Rocky Mountain Competitive (COMP), allowing mogul athletes ages 11 and older as of Dec. 31 who are not competing in the DEVO or COMP series to compete in a two-jump timed competition.

For the SSCV males at the RQS competition, Riley McGuire took seventh, Lucas Dispense snagged eighth, and Nico Pierangeli took ninth in the U15 division. For the U13s, Alexander Stewart placed fifth, with Casey Wannamaker finishing eighth and Michael Pence in ninth. Notably, Mica Torres came in 15th overall as a U11 male. As for the females, Elle Keenan came in ninth for U15, and Tyler Minnick rounded out the top 10 in 10th for U13.

The second day of the Rocky Mountain Freestyle Competition was the DEVO competition. This level of competition provides the opportunity for younger mogul athletes to begin their competition experience in an age-appropriate format. SSCV athletes achieved six top 10s throughout the different age groups.

For the SSCV females at the DEVO competition, Stella Mcguire snagged fourth place in the U11 class, and Isabella Matteo grabbed an impressive second place in the U13 class. As for the males, Remy Trujillo took eighth, and Matteo Dispense took ninth for the U11. Aidan O’Shaughnessy took second place in the U13, and Oscar Trujillo came in first for U15.

Next up will be the Rocky Mountain Freestyle COMP series moguls and dual moguls competitions on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, respectively, in Vail.

“It’s great to see our athletes out for the first competition of the season on home turf,” said Brad Kruez, SSCV head mogul development coach. “SSCV’s mogul program will continue to flourish, with our athletes training hard and competing fiercely.”

For a full list of results, go to RockyMountainFreestyle.com .

SSCV takes 13 top-10 finishes at Colorado Ski Cup

The Colorado Ski Cup kicked off the new year as Beaver Creek’s race crew hosted the first race of 2022 at Golden Peak in Vail. Current and former Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) athletes had the upper hand at their home mountain during the single day of giant slalom racing, taking four podiums and 13 top-10 finishes.

SSCV women swept the podium and claimed nine of the top 10 placements. Kaitlin Keane took the win, followed in second place by Kjersti Moritz with SSCV alumna Caroline Jones rounding out the podium in third. The rest of the top 10 was dominated by SSCV women with Kendahl Roufa (fourth), Liv Moritz (fifth), Josephine Trueblood (sixth), Carissa Cassidy (seventh), Madeleine Dekko (eighth) and Zoie Palmer (tenth).

The SSCV alumni put out some impressive performances as well. SSCV alumnus Jacob Dilling secured a podium spot by snagging second place, while William Wasserman and Daniel Gillis took fourth and sixth, respectively. SSCV alumnus Nick Unkovskoy landed in eighth.

Will Wasserman of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail charges down the giant slalom course on his way to a fifth place finish at last Friday’s Colorado Ski Cup FIS race at Golden Peak.

Pam Peterson/Courtesy photo

“It’s so exciting to see SSCV athletes and alumni doing so well as a group,” said Brad Wall, SSCV Alpine Program director.

“These athletes are always challenging each other, and setting the bar at training and each competition, which has made for great camaraderie and a superb environment for the team.”

For a full list of results, visit FIS-Ski.com.