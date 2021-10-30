Cycle Effect athlete featured at the Women’s Sports Foundation Annual Salute to Women in NYC

Sophia Gianfrancisco (The Cycle Effect Development & Grants Manager), Billie Jean King (Sports Legend and Women's Sports Foundation Founder), Isabel Rodriguez (The Cycle Effect Summit County Program Manager), Roxy Alvarado (The Cycle Effect athlete).

Courtesy photo

It’s been a momentous year for women in sports and The Cycle Effect is thrilled to announce their very own participant, Roxy Alvarado, was featured among some of the greatest athletes, coaches, and sports leaders of our time.

On Wednesday, October 13, The Cycle Effect team had the great honor of attending the Annual Salute to Women Event in New York City hosted by the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF). Founded by Billie Jean King, sports icon, social activist, and equality champion, the Women’s Sports Foundation exists to unlock the possibilities of every girl and women through the power of sport. Since 2018, the Women’s Sports Foundation has helped fund The Cycle Effect’s programming.

During the Annual Salute event, the Women’s Sports Foundation celebrated the extraordinary achievements of athletes and leaders in women’s sports. Recognized as the “biggest night in women’s sports,” the event honored history-making athletes and executives– Allyson Felix, Jordan Larson, Kim Ng, Naomi Osaka and Larry Scott –in a national broadcast on Yahoo Sports, preceded by an exclusive reception for donors and supporters at the New York Historical Society which The Cycle Effect was honored to attend.

“The Women’s Sports Foundation is an ally, advocate, and catalyst for girls and women to reach their highest potential in sport and life,” said Billie Jean King, WSF Founder. “I am inspired by this incredible group of honorees and proud to recognize their record-setting and glass-shattering achievements, and encouraged by the girls around the globe who are boldly blazing new paths.”

The Cycle Effect story was featured on the big screen and broadcasted live through Yahoo Sports. The video highlighted Cycle Effect athlete Roxy and her move from Mexico to Colorado, her introduction to mountain biking with The Cycle Effect, and her relationship with her coach, mentor, and Summit County Program Manager, Isabel Rodriquez.

Rodriguez attended the event in New York City with Alvarado, “Dream big, they said! When you are on a stage surrounded by strong powerful women in the annual salute to women in sports there’s nothing you can do but dream big. As Roxy and I stood there chatting with gold medalists on the stage, sharing the same space with Billie Jean King all I could think of was, if Roxy made it here at such a young age, who knows where she will be next! The future looks very exciting!”

Meanwhile, back in Summit County the team hosted a watch party of their own. One with a lot of tears, cheers, and excitement as they supported their teammates’ magical moment on the big screen.