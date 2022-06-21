Davos Dash returns to Vail

The Davos Dash is Vail's oldest annual mountain bike race.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Vail Recreation District mountain bike racing heads to Vail on Wednesday, June 22 for the Davos Dash. This is Vail’s oldest annual mountain bike race and the second all-ages race in the Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series .

The Davos Dash begins at the intersection of Chamonix Lane and Chamonix Road behind the Highline Vail DoubleTree by Hilton (formerly West Vail Holiday Inn) and ends at the radio tower at the top of Davos. This is an uphill climb that is as rewarding as it is challenging.

New for the 2022 Mountain Bike Town Series, the VRD is hosting a mini-competition within the series. The AC/DC Award — Fueled by The Feed — will combine racers’ times from the Davos Dash uphill-only climb (ascent = AC) on June 22 and the new, downhill-only Son of Middle Creek Enduro (descent = DC) on July 6. The racer with the fastest combined time in each category will be recognized at the Beaver Creek Blast race on July 20. All AC/DC winners will receive a gift package courtesy of The Feed.

Participants are asked to please park in the Lionshead parking structure or at the Altitude Bar & Grill and ride to the start as there is no parking at the DoubleTree or the fire station. Distances range from 2.25 miles for youth riders to 3.5 miles for adult riders.

On-site bib pickup begins at 3:45 p.m., and races start at 4:45 p.m. for youth bikers and 5:45 p.m. for adults. After the race, awards and raffle prizes will be handed out at Altitude Bar & Grill located inside the Evergreen Lodge , and racers will get a free Mountain Time Lager beer from New Belgium Brewing Company.

Individual race cost is $40 day-of. Youth (16 and younger) cost is $20 day-of. All riders are welcome to participate and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

The Kind, the official bike shop of the Davos Dash, will be on-site to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.

The Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series will continue on July 6 with the new Son of Middle Creek Enduro Race on July 6 (for adults and junior elite riders only). The racer with the best combined time from the Davos Dash and Enduro races will get a special prize. All-ages racing picks back up with the Beaver Creek Blast in Avon on July 20. Then, head to historic Camp Hale, between Red Cliff and Leadville, for the Camp Hale Hup on Aug. 3. Race season will wrap up with the new Vail Grind on Aug. 31.