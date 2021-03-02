Del Bosco returns to ski-cross World Cup podium

Canada’s Chris Del Bosco, right, celebrates with teammate Courtney Hoffos after they finished second in Sunday’s mixed-team, ski-cross World Cup team event in Bakuriani, Georgia.



Canada’s and EagleVail’s Chris Del Bosco returned to the podium of a ski-cross World Cup.

Racing with teammate Courtney Hoffos, Del Bosco helped Canada 2 win the silver medal in the newly-formed, mixed-team ski-cross team event on Sunday in Bakuriani, Georgia.

“It feels awesome. The guys kept it tight to give the girls a shot. It was all on her, she fought all the way through the final,” said Del Bosco in a press release from Alpine Canada.

Del Bosco, 38, who has 10 World Cup wins to his name, as well as a gold medal from the 2011 worlds in Deer Valley, Utah, not to mention a 2-time X Games champ, has struggled with a myriad of injuries since his spectacular crash during the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. (Quite frankly, we are awed that Del Bosco is still competing after that spill, and it’s not the only one from which he has emerged. Check out the 2010 Olympics .)

Del Bosco’s latest setback was a ruptured Achilles tendon in August during training. The ski-cross vet said in a Facebook post at the time that he did consider retirement, but “about 30 seconds” later, Del Bosco realized he wanted to take a shot at what would be his fourth Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022.

The comeback this season was frustratingly slow, but did include a season-best, seventh-place finish in Idre Fjall, Sweden, on Jan. 23, but Sunday was his first podium since winning in Val Thorens, France, Dec. 7, 2017.

It takes two

So how the heck does one do team ski cross? Actually, it’s quite like the old American Ski Classic held every spring here. In Sunday’s event, the men competed first, racing like a normal World Cup, followed by the women.

The kicker is that the gates at the start for the women, and the second heat, only drop based on the results of the previous men’s race. Take the quarterfinals. Del Bosco finished second, 0.64 seconds behind France 1.

Ergo, in the women’s race, the gates dropped for France 1 0.64 seconds before they did for Canada 2’s Hoffos, but Courtney did the job erasing that deficit, and sending their team to the semis.

Del Bosco and Hoffos ended up in the Big Final and finished just a combined 0.36 behind Switzerland 1, Jonas Lenherr and Fanny Smith

“I battled it out in the heats to give Court a chance and she came through every round to finish up 2nd,” Del Bosco said in a Facebook post.

Del Bosco’s silver is the 27th World Cup podium of his career. Big D has the weekend off before returning to competition in Sunny Valley, Russia, next weekend.