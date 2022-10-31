Devils and Huskies shine in epic 4A boys state cross-country meet

Porter Middaugh, Will Brunner and Jake Drever took second, third and fifth-place, respectively, at Saturday's 4A state cross-county meet.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

Every dog has its day. At Saturday’s 4A state boys cross-country meet, it was Nolan Hoffman.

“I just had a great day, and sometimes, that’s enough,” Hoffman told Colorado Milesplit in the finishing chute.

With the 46th-fastest seed time, the Mead senior, who’s never qualified for a state track meet, upset Battle Mountain stars and co-No. 1 seeds Porter Middaugh and Will Brunner in a race for the ages. After the trio duked it out for three miles, the Mead senior out-kicked Middaugh in the Norris Penrose Stadium homestretch to win in 15 minutes, 31.4 seconds.

“Huge props to Nolan. Definitely put together a great race,” Middaugh, who ran 15:31.7, said.

“They both ran awesome,” head coach Rob Parish said of Middaugh and Brunner (15:394). “When you get a bunch of alpha dogs together, it really does come down to who’s having a great day on the right day.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Jake Drever battles with Central Grand Junction’s Shalom Trowbridge in the latter stages of Saturday’s 4A state cross-country race. Drever would finish fifth, with Trowbridge taking seventh.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

The Western Slope teams dominated, collectively and individually. Central Grand Junction — which finished fourth place at the 4A Region 1 meet a week ago — took third with 159 points. Eagle Valley was two points back with a program-best fourth and Battle Mountain (168) took fifth. Region 1 runners went 2-3-4-5, with Eagle Valley’s Jake Drever (15:54.6) running a gutsy, come-from-behind race to finish fifth.

“Our region was dominant,” Parish said.

“That’s been such a back-and-forth battle all year between Central, Eagle, Summit and us. Nobody knew how that was going to play out.”

“To have two kids from one team in the top three,” Brunner said, “I think that showed that Porter and I, running together and working together, has really helped us.”

“It was a really beautiful race,” Eagle Valley head coach Melinda Brandt aptly summarized.

Executing the plans to perfection

The hardest part for the boys may have been waiting around until the 2:20 p.m. start. Brunner and Middaugh felt the eyes staring as they mingled around the team camps pre-race.

“I think the expectations were high after those two races,” Brunner said in reference to his October record-setting runs, which blanketed the cover of Milesplits’ state preview. “We came into the race ranked to win, so we had a big target on our back.”

In the Niwot tent, precocious freshman, Rocco Culpepper — whose father was an Olympic distance runner — received a tap on the shoulder from a teammate as Brunner and Middaugh walked by. He pointed to the Huskies runners and mouthed something along the lines of “that’s them.” On the start line, a Pueblo West athlete whispered into Brunner’s ear, “I’m really excited to see what you and Porter can do.”

Dylan Blair on his way to a 50th-place finish at Saturday’s state cross-country meet. The Eagle Valley freshman ran 17:10.3 to help the Devils to a fourth-place team finish, its highest in program history.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

“I’ve never been in that position where I came in ranked one,” Brunner said.

“You’re the guys that everyone wants to beat. It’s a cool feeling, but it’s also a really intimidating feeling.”

Meanwhile, in the Devils’ tent, the motto was, “be patient, but be present.”

“You have to be engaged in the race — don’t be too locked into the time,” Brandt was preaching. The team had prepped for a fast second mile — rehearsing via middle interval pickups in the preceding weeks. When the gun went off, the Devils executed things perfectly.

“They totally nailed it,” Brandt said. “But, made their coach nervous in the process.”

From the gun, the entire Devils team went straight to the back. The one-mile team scores had them sitting 12th. Drever came through the first checkpoint in 5:12, 40th place.

“Yep, that’s right,” he confidently recalled. “I decided to just not go crazy in the first mile because sometimes it gets taken out really fast. I decided to make it a 2-mile race for myself. It did pay off, but it was risky.”

Kaden Levings of Cheyenne Mountain School — who ended up defending their 4A boys team title — brought a group of about 10 runners through the traditionally fast, downhill first mile in 5:00. Flanked by the white and green of team favorites Niwot, Middaugh and Brunner set the tone.

“Will and I really wanted to take control of this race,” Middaugh said.

“I think they really executed their race plan perfectly,” Parish added. “They didn’t necessarily lead too early, they let the race come to them, they were perfectly positioned, engaged in the front of the pack.”

The hilly second mile separated the boys from the men, so to speak, with the Devils establishing their presence. Drever passed 29 people and second runner Cooper Filmore would go from 71st to 28th.

“The amount of places they made up in mile 2 was just unfathomable,” Brandt gushed.

“That’s what they wanted to do — they wanted to be the attackers and pick guys off — and that’s exactly what they did.”

The lead group had dwindled to three — plus fellow Region 1 stud Jacob Sushinsky (who narrowly missed dethroning Brunner in Grand Junction’s regional showdown) two seconds back. Right before his Nike Next% shoes slammed the 2-mile timing mat, Brunner surged.

“I didn’t really want to leave it to a kick,” Brunner, who won three races this season by stretching things out over the final kilometer, said.

Will Brunner makes a move with one mile to go in the 4A state boys cross-country meet last Saturday. Porter Middaugh lurks in the background.

Rob Parish/Courtesy photo

This time, the move wasn’t effectual. The athletes cruised downhill for a half-mile before looping back into the woods. Middaugh said he felt the pain.

“I think we had talked it about the whole week that the third mile is where the race is won, where the moves are made,” he said.

“So, it didn’t really matter how good I felt, I kind of just knew that we needed to go after the second mile.”

Lead changes abounded in the trees as athletes “threw multiple haymakers at one another,” according to Parish, who stood at the 700-meters-to-go mark. Meanwhile Drever had used the gradual slope to pick draw even with Sushinsky in fourth. He remembers seeing the yellow of his upvalley rivals and friends ahead, thinking either one should win.

“They just always have such great kicks,” he complimented Brunner and Middaugh.

Coming to the creek crossing, it was Middaugh’s turn for a statement.

“My goal was to shed the Mead kid; ended up dropping Will a little,” Middaugh chronicled. Middaugh negotiated the water and surged up the two steep, punchy hills leading into the stadium, creating a small gap on Hoffman.

“He was covering my every move,” Middaugh said.

Brunner, however, felt his momentum stop in the creek bed. At the stadium turn, it was down to two when Hoffman finally threw his chips on the table. Passing Middaugh around the bend, he controlled the mad dash for glory.

Cooper Filmore races to a 16:37.6, 28th-place finish at the state cross-country meet on Saturday, propelling the Devils to a program-best fourth-place finish.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

“Immediately after, I was definitely a little disappointed because I knew I set myself up perfectly; all I had to do was out-kick, and I wasn’t able to do that,” Middaugh said of the moments immediately after crossing in second.

“As the day went on, I was pretty proud of the whole season, the whole team, and just the opportunity to have another shot next year.”

“All three of us kind of kind of had the opportunity to win, and I think the Mead kid definitely had the best race of the day,” Brunner added. “I think that’s what it came down to in the end: We had a good race; he just had a better race.” The experience has made him hungry.

“It’s a sour taste, so we’re definitely going to have our eyes on the prize in track season,” he said. “Honestly, I’m just excited to start running again, training again. I can’t wait to start putting some work in and get better. That’s a bad feeling, it’s a hard feeling.”

Jorge Sinaloa (16:44, 32nd), John McAbee (17:20, 59th) and Bergen Drummet (18:01, 93rd) rounded out the Battle Mountain team scores. “I was proud of them for sticking through it all and running their best when it counted,” Middaugh said of his teammates.

Western Slope individuals crowded the finishing chute, with Sushinsky (15:52.5) just nipping Drever (15:54.6) for fourth and fifth, respectively. His 40-plus second improvement from last year’s state meet, plus the entire team’s ascension through the field, propelled Eagle Valley to a program-defining fourth-place finish.

“I think we’ve always been overshadowed by the other teams in the Western Slope,” Drever said.

“The thing is, we had great consistency and had a good gameplan.” Drever pointed to heroic performances from Charlie Schafer (17:07, 47th), who stepped into the team’s third spot, as well as freshman Tyler Blair (17:13, 53rd). “His consistency enabled us to know that we have a fall back,” he said.

“All of our guys – Cooper, Dylan — raced it perfectly. Armando had a great race, Jackson, too. He’s only a sophomore — he’s just on a great trajectory.”

The Devils, who return six of their top eight, won’t be rebuilding, but reloading.

“They see this, they catch that fire, and they want to be a part of it next year,” Brandt said of the up-and-coming runners.

As the trailblazing Drever rides off into the sunset — perhaps a collegiate career at Boise State or his dream school, the University of Colorado Boulder, lies in the future — he’s proud of being a consistent runner who helped shaped Eagle Valley’s bourgeoning running culture.

“I feel like as a person, I’ve helped other runners be more motivated,” he said. “They’re like, ‘I want to do lifting and running in the offseason, I want to actually do all those things,’ whereas before it was, ‘I’m not doing anything until the first day of practice when I actually have to run.'”

On the long ride home, Drever said the whole team was laughing as they looked at pictures and recalled the day’s triumphs.

“Everyone was excited,” he stated. “Sometimes only one person feels that way.”

In the parking lot, the jubilant athletes mingled by their cars, refusing to drive home.

“They wanted to be together, they wanted to soak it up, they wanted to talk about every little detail that happened — what guy passed me, what guy passed you, who got caught,” said Brandt. “It’s just really special to share those moments with kids when you’ve gone the whole journey with them.”

An assistant coach turned to Brandt and said, “Nobody wants to leave.” Brandt replied with a statement that summed the whole day up.

“You’re right, and that’s awesome.”