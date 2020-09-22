Devils at Huskies opens football season

Battle Mountain hosts Eagle Valley — likely on Oct. 9 — in the season opener, according to a schedule released by the Colorado Activities Association on Tuesday.

Chris Dillmann | Daily file photo

The new football schedules are out and local fans won’t have to wait long for the Eagle River Rumble.

Battle Mountain hosts Eagle Valley for Week 1, likely on on Oct. 9. Vail Christian opens the season with a state-playoff rematch at Dove Creek on either Oct. 9-10.

Due to COVID-19, The Colorado High School Activities Association rebooted a fall season on Thursday with schools from across the state having until Monday to declare to play in the fall or the spring. Locally, all three teams, the Devils, Huskies and Saints, chose the traditional fall season.

In the 3A Western Slope, Glenwood Springs and Steamboat Springs opted for spring, so the league is just Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley, Palisade and Summit. The 8-man Northwest League is all the usual suspects for Vail Christian, except for Plateau Valley.

CHSAA, not the schools themselves, made the slates, which is a change from normal. All schedules keep teams within their classifications (3A or 8-man). CHSAA is using a “6+1” model, meaning that teams will play six regular-season games and qualify for the playoffs through the rating-percentage index or play a seventh game against a non-postseason-eligible team.

Only eight teams — as opposed to the traditional 16 — make the postseason in 2020.

Schedules

Battle Mountain

Oct. 9: Eagle Valley

Oct. 15-17: at Palisade

Oct. 22-24: Evergreen

Oct. 29-31: At Roosevelt

Nov. 6: At Summit

Nov. 12-14: Green Mountain

Nov. 19-21: TBD

Eagle Valley

Oct. 9: At Battle Mountain

Oct. 16: Summit

Oct. 22-24: At Green Mountain

Oct. 30-31: Conifer

Nov. 6-7: Frederick

Nov. 12-14: At Palisade

Nov. 19–21: TBD

Vail Christian

Oct. 9-10:At Dove Creek

Oct. 16-17: Gilpin County

Oct. 23-24: At Hayden

Oct. 30-31: Soroco

Nov. 6-7: At Rangely

Nov. 13-14: West Grand

Nov. 19-21: TBD