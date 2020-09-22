Devils at Huskies opens football season
The new football schedules are out and local fans won’t have to wait long for the Eagle River Rumble.
Battle Mountain hosts Eagle Valley for Week 1, likely on on Oct. 9. Vail Christian opens the season with a state-playoff rematch at Dove Creek on either Oct. 9-10.
Due to COVID-19, The Colorado High School Activities Association rebooted a fall season on Thursday with schools from across the state having until Monday to declare to play in the fall or the spring. Locally, all three teams, the Devils, Huskies and Saints, chose the traditional fall season.
In the 3A Western Slope, Glenwood Springs and Steamboat Springs opted for spring, so the league is just Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley, Palisade and Summit. The 8-man Northwest League is all the usual suspects for Vail Christian, except for Plateau Valley.
CHSAA, not the schools themselves, made the slates, which is a change from normal. All schedules keep teams within their classifications (3A or 8-man). CHSAA is using a “6+1” model, meaning that teams will play six regular-season games and qualify for the playoffs through the rating-percentage index or play a seventh game against a non-postseason-eligible team.
Only eight teams — as opposed to the traditional 16 — make the postseason in 2020.
Schedules
Battle Mountain
Oct. 9: Eagle Valley
Oct. 15-17: at Palisade
Oct. 22-24: Evergreen
Oct. 29-31: At Roosevelt
Nov. 6: At Summit
Nov. 12-14: Green Mountain
Nov. 19-21: TBD
Eagle Valley
Oct. 9: At Battle Mountain
Oct. 16: Summit
Oct. 22-24: At Green Mountain
Oct. 30-31: Conifer
Nov. 6-7: Frederick
Nov. 12-14: At Palisade
Nov. 19–21: TBD
Vail Christian
Oct. 9-10:At Dove Creek
Oct. 16-17: Gilpin County
Oct. 23-24: At Hayden
Oct. 30-31: Soroco
Nov. 6-7: At Rangely
Nov. 13-14: West Grand
Nov. 19-21: TBD
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Mikaela Shiffrin’s father, Jeff Shiffrin, dies unexpectedly at 65
Jeff Shiffrin, with his wife, Eileen, made the Vail area their home decades ago, and together raised Mikaela and Taylor Shiffrin, who was a member of the two-time NCAA Champion University of Denver Ski Team.