Devils boys harriers win at Liberty Bell Invite

Jake Drever finishes the Liberty Bell Invitational in 16:19, the best result ever recorded by an Eagle Valley Devil.

Courtesy photo

The Eagle Valley boys claimed the win in the highly competitive Liberty Bell Invitational division II race on Saturday in Littleton. The Devils girls finished 12 overall.

With nearly 100 schools competing last Saturday, the races were divided into divisions by school size along with an added elite sweepstakes division. The Devils boys beat the second and third place teams by just two points to take the win.

Junior Jake Drever led the way for the Devils boys, turning in a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 19 seconds that was good for seventh place. The result is the fastest time ever ran by an Eagle Valley racer at the Liberty Bell.

Drever has his eyes on the 16:03 school record this fall and is closing in on it. Junior Charlie Schafer and senior Ferguson St. John were also in the top 20, placing 14th and 16th. Schafer is back and faster than ever after missing most of his sophomore season with an injury. All of the Devils had a season-best time on the speedy course.

For the Eagle Valley girls, Samantha Blair finished 11th in a time of 18:00 in the Sweepstakes Division as an individual going up against many of the best runners in the state. In the Division II race, Jordan Neifert ran her way to a top-10 finish in 20:13.

Jordan Neifert finishes strong at Saturday’s Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton.

Courtesy photo

All of the Devils girls had season-best times as well.

“The Liberty Bell race comes at a great point in the season here in week five,“ said Devils coach Melinda Brandt. ”It gives us an accurate picture of where our fitness stands at the moment and where we need to go.“

The Hoss award winners this week went to Drever and senior Karelly Gallegos.

Full Results

Boys Division II

7. Jake Drever, 16:19

14. Charlie Schafer, 17:14

16. Ferguson St. John, 17:22

25. Cooper Filmore, 17:42

39. Lukas Bergsten, 18:18

42. Armando Fuentes, 18:20

67. Charlie Callis, 19:02

Girls Sweepstakes

11. Samantha Blair, 18:00

Girls Division II

10. Jordan Neifert, 20:13

47. Ellie Shroll, 21:53

75. Anastacia Baker, 23:09

91. Alden Wyatt, 23:55

97. Karelly Gallegos, 24:08

100. Hayley Bates, 24:21

107. Addison Marsh, 25:00