Devils fall to Demons in game marred by flags

GYPSUM — The Devils and Demons both wear red, but fans at Hot Stuff Stadium on Friday night saw way too much yellow.

Illegal procedure. Offsides. Holding. Personal fouls for illegal blocks and facemasks.

The officiating crew for the nonleague game will likely have some sore arms this morning for all the flags the refs threw in a 35-20 win for visiting Glenwood Springs.

The Devils repeatedly came back to life after getting down, but couldn’t overcome all the mistakes — and a questionable spot that killed what could have been a game-tying drive in the fourth quarter — in the loss.

Down 28-20, Eagle Valley drove all the way down to the Demons’ 36, but on fourth-and-1, Will Geiman looked to have a first down, only for officials to spot the ball a few inches short of the first down. Eagle Valley coach John Davis had a heated exchange with officials that held up the game, but to no avail.

The Demons took over on possession and then bled the clock out on a 13-play scoring drive. To sum up the night, the Devils were called for offsides on a critical third-and-1 from their own 11. The Demons got the first down and scored three plays later when Joaquin Sandoval dove in over right guard.

The Devils had a last-gasp drive in the final two minutes that ended with Geiman being sacked on third-and-10 from the 12, running out the clock.

The loss was Eagle Valley’s fourth in a row in a season marked by thrilling overtime wins and gut-wrenching losses in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Eagle Valley fell to 3-4 on the year, while Glenwood Springs improved to 4-4 overall.

Two illegal procedure penalties killed the Devils’ opening drive, and after a short punt, the Demons needed only four plays to score after taking over at their 44. Raymond Rosenmerkel found a crease in the Devils’ defense to break off a 40-yard run on the Demons’ first play with the ball, and three plays later, he scored from 13 yards out on the exact same play call.

The Devils got a 33-yard return from Erich Petersen on the ensuing kickoff but coughed up the ball two plays later at their own 39.

Eagle Valley’s defense came to the rescue, and it looked like the Devils were going to get the ball back after forcing the Demons into a fourth-and-20 from the 38. But Sandoval took a deep drop and then unloaded a 40-yard bomb into the right corner of the end zone that Blake Nieslanik hauled in for the score. After the point after, it was 14-0 Demons.

The Devils picked up two first downs on its ensuing possession, driving all the way to the Demons’ 44, but Will Geiman was stuffed on a keeper on fourth-and-3.

The Devils’ defense finally kept the Demons out of the end zone on their next drive after driving to the Eagle Valley 34. On fourth-and-11, Max Jaramillo and Kodi Raper sacked Sandoval to turn the ball back over to Eagle Valley.

After a false start penalty, Eagle Valley went on a 12-play, 56-yard scoring drive capped by Geiman plunging in from 3 yards out.

Glenwood answered with a scoring drive of its own with Sandoval plunging in from a yard out on second down.

The Devils got off to a great start in the second half, stripping a fumble from Glenwood on its opening possession. Two plays later, Geiman found Peterson wide open for a 56-yard scoring strike that made it 21-12. Glenwood answered with another touchdown from Sandoval to make it 28-12 with 1:33 remaining in the third quarter.

Eagle Valley responded with another Geiman touchdown strike, this one a 49-yard pass to Kaden Kraft that after the 2-point conversion pulled the Devils to within one score, down 28-20.

That’s the closest the Devils got, after not picking up the first down on their following drive.