Devils, Huskies cross-country runners honored

Battle Mountain's Elliot Pribramsky, left, and Eagle Valley's Samantha Blair are both on their respective all-state and all-league teams.

Daily file photo

This all-state team is one heck of a squad.

Let’s just imagine this for a second. Air Academy’s Bethany Michalak, Niwot’s Mia Prok, Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair and Battle Mountain’s Elliot Pribramsky all on the same side?

Good luck to anyone who wants to mess with that.

All-state cross-country teams, preceded by all-league honors, came out earlier this week and both Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley are well represented.

It speaks again to the caliber of running in Eagle County. It’s yet another set of awards for Blair who is all-everything. (We’re not kidding, and she’s a junior.) It is a tremendous cap for the careers of Battle Mountain seniors Pribramsky and Hayley Brewster, who’ve done nothing but win at Battle Mountain. Their four years include four regional titles, two state titles and two second-place finishes at state.

Eagle County’s presence in these awards also serves as a calling card for the future. Four of the Huskies’ girls named all-state and five — two sophomores and three freshman — of them selected for all-league all return.

For the boys, the House of Middaugh, which needs a sigil like its counterparts in “Game of Thrones,” reigns. Sullivan made second-team all-state, while Porter was honorable mention.

News and notes

• All-state and all-league can be repetitive, so we point out Eagle Valley’s Gage Nielsen. Yes, the ladies always take the spotlight, but the Devils senior deserves a bow.

He’s an honorable mention all-league selection, and good for him, but he should be recognized for leading the team for four years in Gypsum.

“He has been a fighter,” Devils coach Melinda Brandt said. “COVID messed with some of his goals, but he’s going to keep running. That’s what he does.”

• The season is not over. Both teams — as club entrants, so as not to break CHSAA rules — ran at the Colorado Classic last weekend on the Liberty Bell course. Nielsen ran a time of 16 minutes, 5 seconds, just missing the school record by 2 seconds (Gio Giovagnoli, 2014).

And there’s more racing to come. Blair is off to the XC Town USA Meet of Champions in Terre Haute Indiana, on Nov. 15.

Meanwhile, Battle Mountain’s squad is going to St. George, Utah, for the Colorado-Utah Border War, a meet of those two states’ best on Nov. 21.

All state

Girls

First team

Samantha Blair, Eagle Valley

Elliot Pribramsky, Battle Mountain

Honorable mention

Milaina Almonte, Battle Mountain

Hayley Brewster, Battle Mountain

Lily Whelan, Battle Mountain

Lindsey Whitton, Battle Mountain

Boys

Second team

Sullivan Middaugh, Battle Mountain

Honorable mention

Porter Middaugh, Battle Mountain

All league