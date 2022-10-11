Devils on fire: with an 8-0 league mark, No. 13 Eagle Valley volleyball is vying for regional hosting rights

Eagle Valley is 8-0 in league play this season and is currently ranked No. 13 in the CHSAA 4A girls volleyball selection & seeding index.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

It’s probably too soon to have a pandemic-related play on words, but if you think about it, at 13-6, the Eagle Valley girls volleyball team is sort of masking its undefeated record.

The Devils are 13-0 against 4A opponents, 8-0 in 4A Western Slope League games and are undefeated in all home and away games in 2022. You read that correctly — all six losses have come at neutral sites against 5A opponents during in-season tournaments , and two of those losses came against ranked big schools (No. 5 Rampart and No. 9 Mountain Vista ).

If you ask the players about the trivial twist in the number-crunching, they’ll be quick to point out how all that stuff isn’t worth the distraction on the court.

“We don’t really look at the standings that much,” said junior Talia Crawford. What is shared knowledge is that league champions automatically qualify for the 36-team postseason field and the top-12 teams in CHSAA’s selection & seeding index get to host the statewide three-team regional tournaments. The Devils are in a good position to claim one of those this year — and perhaps battle-testing his squad with a slew of 5A matchups was the real goal for head coach Mike Garvey.

“The pleasant surprise is that we continue to get better,” he said before the team’s academic fall break. “As much as we’ve done against our opponents and our record, I think more importantly, we’re improving as a team. And they keep fighting to get better; they keep looking for those opportunities. They’re not settled with easy stuff, so that’s what I’ve been most impressed with.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Garvey has never presided over an undefeated team in league play during his tenure at Eagle Valley. During the COVID season of 2020, the Devils went 6-1 and last season they were 8-2.

“Anything that we ask them, we’re improving on,” Garvey continued. “I think that’s probably the biggest thing — it’s the overall game — they’re looking at each aspect.”

New squad, next steps

“It’s the first year for many of us playing together,” libero Natalie Izbicki said. “I think we did really well with connecting right away.”

“And trusting each other was a big thing at the beginning that we struggled with I think,” added setter C.J. Yurcak. “And trusting our defense, too.”

Yurcak and Crawford are the only Devils who saw significant minutes last year; Ava Geiman, Natalie Izbecki and Christi San Diego were the others who gained experience, though they found the varsity court for less than 10 sets apiece .

In the 2021 regional, the No. 19-seeded Devils defeated Elizabeth in three sets before being swept by No. 6 Niwot , which ended up losing in the state semifinals to eventual champion Thompson Valley (who are currently ranked No. 2 in the CHSAA selection & seeding index). While volleyball season is “never over” according to Yurcak, Crawford and Izbicki, the team took specific, intentional steps forward specifically over the summer.

Yurcak and Crawford finished second and fifth at two AVPA Rocky Mountain regional beach volleyball junior nationals qualifiers in June, then traveled to Hermosa Beach, California in July to compete on a national stage. The whole team traveled to UNC and CSU for team camps this summer, too.

Cassandra Yurcak sets the ball for Talia Crawford during the Devils’ Oct. 1 win over Montrose.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“That’s when we started chilling together because it was a very new dynamic with everyone,” Crawford said.

In the spring, the open gyms got the up-and-coming freshmen into the mix as well. “Which is awesome because we’re building a program,” noted Izbicki, who also attended a leadership class offered at one of those summer tournaments. All of the preparation has the team ready to take the next step in 2022.

“I think particular for us coming in from last year, our focus is more finishing league to get to playoffs,” Yurcak said. “It’s working on our game now so we can continue running it in playoffs.”

The last time the Devils were undefeated against 4A Western Slope teams was in 2016 , when Jackie Rindy led the Devils to a 22-5 overall record and 12-0 league mark. They were undefeated in league play in 2010 as well — going 27-3 and cruising to the state semifinals. The farthest the Devils have ever gone at state came in 1981, when they lost in the finals to Fowler. To be clear, no one on the team is jumping that far ahead.

“We still have work to do,” Yurcak said.

“The season’s not over,” added Izbicki.

Dancing and smiling to the finish

During a timeout in their Oct. 1 win over Montrose, Devils players were dancing to music blasting over their home gym’s loudspeakers as Garvey drew up a diagram on the whiteboard. The scene was indicative of the chill vibes cultivated by the coaches and players.

“He dances with us,” Izbicki responded when asked about the particular moment in the huddle.

“It kind of lightens the mood. We’re still intense but it gives us something to do and bring back our focus,” Crawford added.

“I think the biggest thing is that I trust them. And I think they trust me. It’s that balance — when I ask them to reel it in, they do,” Garvey said when asked about his coaching style.

“We have a really good balance between player and coach right now and it’s really allowing us to roll.”

Yurcak, the defensive player of the year for the Devils basketball teams in 2021 and 2022 and a first-team all-conference lacrosse player those years as well, recognizes the importance of humor in the gelling process. “I think we’re a lot of fun and we all get along really well. We all just kind of laugh at each other,” the 2020 volleyball all-state honorable mention athlete said.

Teammates point to Yurcak and Ione Pedersen as team leaders.

“She’s like our upbeat person,” Yurcak said of Pedersen.

“She’s always positive,” added Crawford. In the jokes department, Yurcak said everyone carries their weight, “but I think we spend most of our time laughing at Abby (Gunderson) and Ivy (Lieurance) and Ashley (Jones).” Senior Sophie Weisberger has been having so much fun, she couldn’t even keep her battle face straight for her senior poster hanging in the gym.

“She’s like the biggest smiley supportive person ever,” Yurcak described of Weisberger, who joyfully bounded off the bench to make a few key plays in the Montrose game, eliciting a warm response from the crowd and her teammates.

“I’ve never heard her get mad,” Crawford said.

Of all of the wins this year, one in particular gave every player a reason to smile.

Eagle Valley defeated Battle Mountain in five sets last month in Edwards. The Devils host the Huskies on Oct. 18.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“Beating Battle Mountain felt great,” Izbicki answered when asked what her highlight from the year was so far. Crawford nodded in agreement, adding, “We knew they were going to be better than they were last year. (It was a) super intense five sets.”

The Huskies will make their way to Gypsum on Oct. 18, hoping to spoil the Devils’ undefeated run and stop their six-game winning streak. Eagle Valley hopes to be ready for that game and the rest of its schedule — which includes Palisade this Thursday, Aspen Oct. 20 and Fruita Monument Oct. 25 — as well.

“We kind of know what to expect since we’ve already played them one time,” Crawford said of finishing the league calendar.

“So we can finish strong.”