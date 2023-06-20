DI lacrosse player coming back for Vail Lacrosse Shootout

Ryan Cole grew up in Vail and played for Vail Valley Lacrosse until high school. After two seasons with the Gore Rangers, he transferred to Valor Christian. Now a junior at Merrimack College, Cole is bringing a squad to the Vail Lacrosse Shootout next week.

Ryan Cole is coming home, and he’s bringing his buddies with him.

The first Vail Valley Lacrosse Club alumni to play for an NCAA division I program, Cole is leading a team mostly comprised of his Merrimack College teammates to contest the elite division of The Vail Lacrosse Shootout. The 51st rendition of the tournament kicks off June 24 with zenmaster (60 and over), grandmaster (50 and over) and supermaster (40 and over) tournament play. The elite men and women begin July 1-4.

“It’s just really cool that it kind of came full circle, especially with all my best friends in college,” Cole said. “I remember playing on Vail Lax, playing in the youth division — they’ll get to experience sort of the life I had when I was younger and experience this tournament.”

Cole played at the Vail Lacrosse Shootout with the Adrenaline Tropics at the end of high school and was on the 10th Mountain Lacrosse roster last year. He grew up in Vail and played with Vail Valley Lacrosse until eighth grade. Upon entering his freshman year at VMS, he was looking to expand his game.

“I really fell in love with the sport,” Cole recalled. He tried out for Denver Elite — one of the top club teams in the state — which falls underneath DU coaches Bill and Trevor Tierney and Matt Brown’s LXTC brand. Cole didn’t make the starting group as a freshman, but got on as a sophomore. Halfway through his junior year, he started seriously weighing the concept of finishing his scholastic eligibility on the front range.

“I always had this thought, like ‘man it would be really cool to play down in Denver at a competitive high school for lacrosse,'” he said. A Denver Elite teammate convinced him to shadow Valor Christian, which he did in early January. It just so happened that on that day, his dad, former Ski and Snowboard Club Vail human performance director John “JC” Cole got a call from a good friend who was opening up a gym in Denver.

“I loved Valor and decided to transfer,” he said. Merrimack’s head coach, Mike Morgan, reached out during the fall of his senior year, and Cole committed to the Warriors after his on-campus tour. That spring, he led No.2-ranked Valor Christian to the 5A state title, where they lost 10-9 in overtime to No. 4 Mountain Vista .

Merrimack College made the jump to DI for his freshman year, going 6-6 as Cole mostly rode the bench. Off-season speed and mobility improvements, coupled with an increase in fall practice reps at the long-stick midfield position as a result of a teammate’s injury instigated a noticeable assertiveness and maturation on the field.

“More time with the stick in my hands,” he answered when asked about what contributed to his growth. “A lot of it, too, I felt like came down to the confidence you get,” he continued.

“You’re not a freshmen anymore; you’re coming back, you have a year under your belt and I just felt like I understood the flow and the rotations within our defense, because we have a pretty systematic defense. And I was able to carry that confidence into practice.”

The Warriors finished 7-7 last season, with Cole logging major minutes in every game.

“I loved it. It was so great, you know, being out there competing and just seeing what it’s like to play with some of these top-level teams in the country,” Cole said before adding that his team as a whole is hungry for more.

“We can do more. We want to compete for a conference championships, play in the NCAA tournament, have a winning record in DI and not sort of stay at the .500 plane.”

Cole, a pre-med major who is spending this month shadowing Dr. Matthew Provencher at the Steadman Clinic (his dream job is to be an orthopedic surgeon himself), is bringing six of his rising junior teammates and five more rising sophomores to the tournament next week, as well as two athletes from Sacred Heart and one from Mount St. Mary’s. He’s also recruited an old Gore Ranger teammate, Becker Dienst.

“The culture at Merrimack is so great. We’re so close as a team and I just wanted my best friends to experience what Vail is like — to experience this beautiful town and do what we love together kind of outside the DI setting,” Cole said. “More so just playing with each other, with not a lot of stress or pressure — just having fun together.”

When asked if he believes he’ll be bringing a similar squad back to the valley as zen masters in a few decades, Cole didn’t hesitate.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “This is going to be an annual thing for sure.”