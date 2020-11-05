Dobson hosts Colorado Avalanche’s Learn to Play Hockey Program

Don’t miss out on one of the best youth hockey experiences around.



The Vail Recreation District is excited to announce that registration is open for the return of the Mile High Mites Learn to Play hockey program, put on in conjunction with the Colorado Avalanche, NHL and NHLPA.



The program will take place on weekends at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail this December. The six on-ice lessons are from 9-10 a.m. on Dec. 6, 12, 19, 20, 26 and 27.



Learn to Play is open to youth ages 5 to 9 years old. This program is offered to players that are not currently on a team and registration is based on that criteria.



The program strives to maximize the number of kids playing hockey in Colorado by providing a low-cost, beginner-level program for youth interested in learning the game. This program will provide a fun atmosphere by delivering the game in an age-appropriate manner, and is a great introductory program for any kids interested in participating in VRD’s Mini Mite and Mite hockey programs. Vail’s youth hockey coach Andy Holland will be leading this program.



The program fee is $190 and includes a full set of brand new hockey equipment — skates, a Mile High Mites stick, Mile High Mites jersey, helmet, gloves, shoulder pads, shin guards, elbow pads, and pants — plus six, one-hour on-ice sessions. Upon completion of the Learn to Play program, participants will be able to keep their equipment.



Register online by visiting https://learntoplay.nhl.com/avalanche and clicking on Vail Recreation District. This program has limited availability, so don’t miss out.! For more information on this program or the Dobson Ice Arena, email aholland@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2271.