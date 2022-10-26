Dogma Athletica: Where physicality meets psychology

Dan Swenson is the new owner of Dogma Athletica in Edwards.

Dogma Athletica/Courtesy photo

Dan Swenson believes in following your passion and purpose-driven living. That’s why he decided to leave a successful career in finance in Chicago and buy a gym post-pandemic in Edwards.

“Every few years I actually sit down and re-evaluate what I think my purpose is in life. For a long time, my purpose was using my skills in corporate finance to be an executive leader and create opportunities for others to provide fruitfully for their families,” Swenson said. “A few years ago, I realized that my values were the same but the way I wanted to live those values out had changed and I identified that I really wanted to have more of an intimate impact on people through the health and wellness industry.”

Swenson is no stranger to wellness. He’s a long-time endurance athlete, participating in ultra races and Ironman triathlons. But Swenson realized it’s more than just a workout, it’s where muscle meets mindfulness.

“I had a call with the founder of Dogma, Rod Connolly, when I heard it was for sale and the first question I asked him was, ‘What is your philosophy for Dogma Althletica?’ And he said, ‘to really bring connectedness and to help individuals find their center, physically as well as psychologically,’ and when he said that I knew this was it, this was the perfect fit,” Swenson said.

Rod Connelly and his wife, Michelle, opened Dogma Athletica in 2006 and had built a strong base of clients and developed relationships throughout those years.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Dogma Athletica translated means a belief in the athletic process and in getting to know Rod and Michelle, we came to appreciate how authentic relationships are the basis for how Dogma Athletica and its wonderful staff express that translation,” Swenson said.

Dogma Athletica believes in fitness with a purpose – a holistic approach to how the business interacts with staff, clients and the broader Vail Valley community.

Dogma-VDN-102522-2

Swenson kept the same staff and trainers and is picking up where the Connolly’s left off.

“The focus is having trainers who have advanced degrees, so they are really well-informed experts of the human body and human movements, but then they also have their own authentic voice in helping our clients find that centeredness,” Swenson said.

The pandemic was hard on fitness centers and many gyms across the country had to close, but Swenson believes people want to get back to doing workouts in person.

“We are social animals, we crave connectivity and community and there were a number of opportunities I looked at that were more virtual or self-instruction or remote types of gyms but I identified that people wanted to connect,” Swenson said. “It’s like the “Cheers” bar, where ‘everybody knows your name’ when you come through that front door, that’s the wonderful thing about this sense of community and belonging and relationships we form.”

Swenson believes that after the COVID-19 lockdowns, people are ready to get back into the gym and have that sense of community again.

Dogma-VDN-102522-3

Beyond the relationships and the fitness results people see after consistently working on their health, Swenson wants his clients to have a ripple effect of positivity.

“I want everyone who comes across that threshold to feel wonderful when they walk out. Physically wonderful but also psychologically wonderful and thinking, ‘Hey, I’ve really found my center through my time at Dogma and I can use that to benefit my other relationships throughout the day.’”