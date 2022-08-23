Dreams come true for Pellerito and Bruno

Ariana Bruno performs at the 2022 Vail Invitational. Bruno was selected to be a member of the Disney On Ice show "Roadtrip Adventures."

Local Motion Production/Courtesy photo

“If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true,” Cinderella sings in “A Dream is a Wish your Heart Makes.”

When the impressionable 4-year-old Ariana Bruno attended a Disney On Ice show in Denver with Skating Club of Vail 14 years ago, her happy-ever-after was just an overture, but the melody’s theme was crystal clear, even then.

“I remember telling the girls, ‘I’m sleepy, but wake me up when the princesses come out,'” Bruno reminisced. When the glass-slipper wearing character emerged, Bruno’s eyes were locked. She couldn’t stop staring.

“I remember thinking, ‘that’s what I want to do: I want to be a princess on ice.’”

Finally, Bruno and fellow 2022 Battle Mountain graduate Caroline Pellerito’s dreams have come true. Bruno has been in Florida for the past two weeks prepping for her role in “Roadtrip Adventures,” a year-long Disney On Ice show that will start Sept. 2 in Orlando and makes a pit stop in Denver Dec. 2-4. Pellerito will embark on a 49-week tour as an ensemble member of “Into the Magic,” which kicks off in Phoenix Oct. 6.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was little,” Pellerito said, noting that two of her coaches were Disney On Ice members for many years.

“I was always kind of like, ‘wow that would be so fun to be a Disney princess myself.”

“It meant everything,” Bruno said about receiving her acceptance into one of five shows in the Disney On Ice repertoire . Bruno was in Denver for her final competitive skating event just a few Saturday’s ago when she received the monumental email. She started screaming.

“This relief came out of me — holy crap, I accomplished my dream,” she said.

The next day, she was on a plane to Ellenton, Florida. Rehearsals started that Monday.

“Yeah it really was crazy. Like, “Well, OK, I guess this is the last one,'” she said of making the transition from U.S. Figure Skating Association competitor to ice show star.

“I loved competing my entire life. I never really got scared or nervous; I absolutely just enjoy every aspect of skating.”

Pellerito, who received a scholarship from the Lindsey Vonn Foundation in 2019 to cover ice time and coaching — “Lindsey is absolutely the best,” she said in recalling the emotional exchange on stage during the ski star’s gala — is glad that her skating career will continue, albeit along a different track.

Caroline Pellerito received a scholarship from the Lindsey Vonn Foundation at the foundation’s gala in 2019.

Vail Daily Archives

“Before the whole show thing I was on a very competitive path,” she said. A VSSA student during ninth and tenth grade, she was striving for a nationals-level career, spending 4-5 days per week skating with her Denver-based coaching entourage. A back injury during her junior year forced her to reexamine her route in the sport.

“That caused me to take a step back from the super competitive side,” she explained.

“So, it’s nice that I have another path I can take to continue skating.”

Pellerito competed through U.S. Figure Skating’s single senior ladies division, passing all eight skill and free skate levels within the national governing body’s program. She passed both her junior and senior free skates “with distinction” — the highest level of graduation.

“That was a big accomplishment for me,” the skater, who has been doing moves since third grade, said.

Skate Club of Vail coach Tara Hillstrand-Lane has been helping Pellerito with her conditioning this summer. Charli Kennedy has been assisting with skills during the Disney tour build-up.

Bruno spent the last three months training with a pairs coach for her Disney audition video. Her final cut included pairs clips as well as her solo performance to Aretha Franklin’s “Think” in Eddie Shipstad’s “Skating Extravaganza” at Dobson Arena last December. Bruno’s primary mentor through her career has been LouAnne Conant Peterson, but she’s also received instruction from the Broadmoor Arena-based coaches Ryan Jahnke, Becky Calvin and Shipstead.

“(I’ve had) a really amazing group of coaches that have surrounded me and helped me get to where I am today,” Bruno said.

Ariana Bruno was accepted into a Disney On Ice show that will perform at Ball Arena Dec. 2-4.

Special to the Daily

Pellerito’s audition tape was highly influenced by her coaches, who have extensive experience with Disney.

“I feel like I wouldn’t have known what to do without them,” she said.

Scott Brown choreographed a two-minute program to “Let it Go” from the “Frozen.”

“He usually just does competitive programs, so it was really awesome that he accepted me to do a tryout program,” Pellerito said of her video, which was filmed up in Vail. Pellerito will be an ensemble member, but has also been cast as an understudy, which means she’s still working toward the ultimate dream — being a princess.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, I can be an understudy for one of the principle skaters — Rapunzel, Elsa — one of those,” she said.

Finding Neverland

Both skaters are aware of the temptation to stay in “Neverland” forever, criss-crossing the country and dazzling young audiences from city to city.

“A lot of my coaches say, ‘I was just planning on doing one year, and here I am 10 years later,” Pellerito, who has deferred her acceptance at CU-Boulder for a year, said. She plans on studying journalism, starting in the fall of 2023.

“I think this year of travel will give me a look at other things I’m interested in,” she added, with a caveat Peter Pan would be proud to hear: “I would be open to doing another year (of Disney).”

Although she knows individuals who have been under the Feld Entertainment umbrella “for a long time,” Bruno said that’s not necessarily her plan. She hopes to start taking certified athletic training classes next year. Her goal is to integrate athletic training and sport psychology into the sport she loves — as a coach.

“I know that there’s not a lot of knowledge in figure skating about mental health, so I want to bring that in and kind of change the whole aspect and look of figure skating,” she said.

Admittedly not a “big-city girl,” Bruno doesn’t think she’d fit in the figure skating mecca of Colorado Springs. There is one place, however, with a certain appeal.

“I love Vail,” she said of her mountain hometown.

“I might end up back there, but I’m not sure yet; I’m excited for wherever I do end up.”

Pellerito will see most of the country with “Into the Magic,” though a large portion revolves around the east coast. She’ll also enjoy a two week stint performing the show in Bogata, Columbia. A typical week will include two practice days — with afternoons open for sightseeing — 3-4 show days and a travel day.

Bruno is most looking forward to making new friends and seeing new places, including a first-ever visit to Canada. Some of her cast mates are people she and Pellerito competed with growing up. During her two-week crash course in Ellenton, Florida, which is quickly wrapping up, she’s had plenty of time to grow close to her new friends. The cast is at the rink from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., partaking in morning edge-classes, group rehearsals and individual free skates to build stamina.



“It’s a lot, but it’s all worth it,” she said, her voice smiling.

Pellerito shares a similar sentiment.

“I’ve only heard great things about the camaraderie of the tour group,” she said, noting members hail from Australia, Japan, Russia, Ukraine and Finland.

“I’m very excited to meet the people on my tour.”

For Pellerito, the sport which has afforded her continual opportunities is still giving back.

“Skating, although it is technically just a sport, has introduced me to so many people and taught me so many lessons,” she said.

“It’s been the most influential aspect of my life I would say so far.”

Bruno was specifically grateful for her family’s role in making the dream possible.

“They’ve put in a 100% to my dream,” she said. “I really couldn’t have done it without them.” She also had a word of encouragement for the next crop of starstruck 4-year-olds grasping onto lofty, princess aspirations.

“I want to shout out to every little girl and boy who has a dream,” she proclaimed.

“Just keep pushing through it, even through the hard days. It will happen if you work hard.”