Drever shatters Eagle Valley cross-country school record at Liberty Bell Invitational

Jake Drever, center, broke the Eagle Valley cross-country 5-kilometer record at Saturday's Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton. His 15:22 took over 40-seconds off Gino Giovagnoli's eight-year mark.

Special to the Daily

The notoriously fast Liberty Bell Invitational might need a rebranding. “The Meet of Record-Breakers,” is more suitable, considering the score of athletes, including Summit’s Ella Hagen and Dom Remeikis , who blew up MileSplit Colorado by shattering their respective cross-country 5-kilometer school records on the quick Littleton course.

Eagle Valley’s Jake Drever got in on the fun as well, posting a time of 15 minutes, 22 seconds to break — no, destroy — Gino Giovagnoli’s 2014 mark of 16:03.

“It was a really exciting day,” head coach Melinda Brandt said, noting that six of her seven varsity runners set personal bests and moved to 1-2-3-5-6-8 on the team’s all-time Liberty Bell list.

“It was just the perfect running weather, which I think really contributed to some awesome times. (It was) a perfect day to race, excellent competition — guys were just flying.”

Fort Collins harrier Christian Groendyk (14:48) won the ‘sweepstakes division,’ the premier field of the event’s six varsity-race options. He led four runners under the 15-minute barrier, something only five boys had ever done in the meet’s entire history before Saturday. Fifty-five men went under 16-minutes in the sweepstakes division alone.

“Kids in Colorado are just blazing faster and faster every year,” Brandt aptly remarked.

Drever finished 17th overall, just 13 seconds back from Remeikis, who was seventh. The gap between the two local stars was 57 seconds at the Sept. 2 Cheyenne Mountain Stampede. Throw in Battle Mountain’s dynamic duo of Porter Middaugh and Will Brunner (who is 1-1 against Remeikis) — needless to say, the 4A Region 1 meet on Oct. 20 is shaping up to be a hotly contested individual battle.

“I think our kids really look forward to Liberty Bell,” Brandt explained of her athletes’ mega leaps in performance over the past week. “They’re really excited about the experience and they know they’re going to have an opportunity there.”

Brandt said that the week of the Stampede was actually the team’s intentionally planned down week, training volume-wise, making Saturday’s Liberty Bell performances all the more encouraging.

“They had some great workouts that really brought them together,” she said, pointing to a mile-repeat workout the Tuesday beforehand.

“They did fantastic, they packed up, and Jake’s last repeat was sub-five (minutes) so he just knew exactly where he wanted to be. I think that was a good prep workout for them.”

Drever went out aggressively in the race, which starts on a packed neighborhood street. Each of the 22 teams line up single-file, seven runners deep. He averaged 4:57 per mile throughout the 3.1-mile race.

“He just really stuck to his game plan and then hauled to the finish,” Brandt described. “It was really fun to watch.”

The Devils’ depth was on full display as well, with Dylan Blair (16:31), Cooper Filmore (16:37), Armando Fuentes (17:04.30) and Charlie Schafer (17:04) pacing Eagle Valley to a 17th place finish amongst many of the top 4A and 5A schools in the state.

On the girls side, Ellie Shroll ran a 40-second personal best, coming across the line in 38th in the D1 race in a time of 20:23, the fifth-fastest Eagle Valley time at Liberty Bell.

“She’s really tapping into what she can do,” Brandt said of her top female runner. “She got so much stronger this summer and for her to continue to race well is just confirmation of the work she’s putting in.”

Without three of their top five, Saturday was an opportunity for newcomers on an already young team to step up.

“I think the exciting thing for us is taking the steps in terms of seeing the paces come down and seeing their ability to run faster for a longer period of time,” Brandt said.

“With newer runners, you’re really just developing them and teaching them how to race.”

Julia Borejszo was one such bright spot. The freshman ran 23:12.

“That was really exciting for her to be our second runner,” Brandt said.

“To have new girls step up was really exciting. It’s really showing new runners what they’re capable of.”

Internal confidence and growth-mindset framing seems to have been the theme for the girl’s team in the last five weeks.

“It’s ‘You can do this! We believe you can do this, we want you to believe you can do this’ — and when they see that in a race, that’s really exciting,” Brandt described.

Seniors Samantha Boeke (23:29) and Addison Marsh (23:52) and sophomore Hailey Taylor (23:56) finished within four places of each other on Saturday in the D1 race.

“Our pack of girls is really coming together. Every step forward they’re believing in themselves more and they’re realizing what they can do,” Brandt said, noting that the Hoss Award — the meet’s MVP of sorts — went to Borejszo.

And — of course — Drever.

“You can’t take the school record after eight years and not win the Hoss,” Brandt sighed.

The Devils’ next race is Sept. 17 at Glenwood Springs, though the boys top-7 will get the week off as they prepare for another block of training before the prestigious Desert Twilight in Mesa, Arizona on Sept. 30.