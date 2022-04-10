DU Pioneers alumni revel in ninth NCAA hockey championship: “It was a great night all around”

Denver Pioneers forward Cole Guttman (19) presents the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four Championship trophy to the team after defeating the Minnesota State Mavericks 5-1 at TD Garden April 09, 2022.

Andy Cross/The Denver Post

Matt Carle was probably as nervous as a goaltender’s mother while watching Saturday night’s NCAA hockey national championship between DU and Minnesota State on television.

Carle, the legendary University of Denver defenseman and brother of Pioneers head coach David Carle, was forced to cancel his flight to the Frozen Four in Boston because his wife fell ill and he needed to care for the couple’s four children.

So Matt watched his kids in his basement in Minnetonka, Minn., while DU aimed for a record-tying ninth national championship in the building he captured the NCAA title as a freshman in 2004. DU’s first Hobey Baker Award winner (2006) felt relief and overwhelming brotherly pride when the Pioneers rallied for five third-period goals to defeat Minnesota State 5-1 at TD Garden.

“Super proud of him. I love telling his story. I try to do it as much as I can, especially this time of year,” Matt said of David, who began his coaching career as a DU freshman in 2008 after he was forced to retire from playing because of a serious heart condition.

