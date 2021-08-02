Dynafit Berry Picker trail run final results
See the full results from Saturday’s event
Female 19 and Under
1.Molly Blakslee- 0:58:29
2.Emma Barsness- 1:01:20
3.Bayli Mcspadden- 1:06:14
4.Gracen Kennedy- 1:06:56
5.Claire Chimileski- 1:06:57
6.Elizabeth Quackenbush- 1:24:12
7.Catherine Quackenbush- 1:32:19
8.Victoria Blankenship- 1:45:37
Male 19 and Under
1.Jason Macaluso- 0:48:04
2.Truett Bennett- 0:50:19
3.Tyler Wright- 0:54:15
4.Leif Mcginley – 0:54:53
5.Eli Welch- 0:56:11
6.Andrew Lombardi- 0:58:44
7.Grayson Fink- 1:02:15
8.Henry Reynolds- 1:05:36
9.Celvin Welch- 1:09:32
10.Cooper Rippeth- 1:10:21
11.Grady Rippeth- 1:10:46
12.Kendall Noble- 1:18:40
13.Henry Ogden- 1:19:47
14.Lorenazo Alonzo- 1:27:06
15.Luke Reynolds- 1:28:10
16.Daniel Quackenbush- 1:47:43
Female 20-29
1.Janelle Lincks- 0:46:02
2.Kyla Christopher-Moody- 0:57:12
3.Tabor Scholl- 0:57:15
4.Letitia Fickling- 1:07:24
5.Charis Whitnah- 1:09:50
6.Macy Kunneman- 1:09:59
7.Anna Saunders- 1:16:17
8.Sarah Thornton- 1:23:13
9.Valeria Roberts- 1:28:40
10.Kayla Girard- 1:29:06
11.Mechelle Little- 1:32:56
Male 20-29
1.Eli Hemming- 0:40:44
2.Callan Deline- 0:44:13
3.Richard Sanchez- 0:45:45
4.Marshall Graybill- 0:47:00
5.Michael Perdue- 0:52:32
6.Brent Beadles- 0:53:51
7.Andrew Johnson- 0:56:46
8.Dylan Gschwind- 0:59:55
9.Elijah Salazar- 1:02:41
10.Jay Gloster- 1:08:28
11.Zachary Thielemann- 1:24:21
Female 30-39
1.Annie Bersagel- 0:49:11
2.Penelope Freedman- 0:55:25
3.Heather Pugh- 1:00:00
4.Karen Jarchow- 1:00:37
5.Chase Rogowski- 1:00:57
6.Annie Taylor- 1:05:23
7.Kate Zander- 1:05:35
8.Sarah Freeman- 1:06:53
9.Alexis Komar- 1:07:17
10.Melissa Marotto- 1:10:21
11.Jessica Rethman- 1:11:30
12.Michelle Williamson- 1:13:28
13.Carolina Bocardo- 1:15:08
14.Gabrielle Masucci- 1:16:53
15.Kellie Shaltes- 1:22:07
16.Kati Junkins- 1:23:09
17.Kaitlin Pace- 1:25:18
18.Jenny Baragary- 1:25:23
19.Denise Quezada- 1:25:27
20.Kori Osina- 1:29:04
21.Nicole Geraci- 1:29:33
22.Laura Croley- 1:31:56
23.Nicole Lentz- 2:02:02
Male 30-39
1.Oeyvind Sundby- 0:42:49
2.Joshua Smith- 0:44:04
3.Dan Berteletti- 0:47:57
4.Matthew Felton- 0:51:39
5.Drew Mueller- 0:53:13
6.Freeman Cameren- 0:54:35
7.Justin Moses- 0:55:45
8.Aaron Epps- 0:57:02
9.Max Servera- 0:57:39
10.Ross Williamson- 0:58:53
11.Aj Moore- 0:59:02
12.Nate Lowe- 1:00:36
13.Scott Shannon- 1:04:03
14.Blake Anneberg- 1:05:38
15.Tim Zander- 1:06:38
16.Jonathan Zeschin- 1:06:54
17.Chris Leslie- 1:07:32
18.Antonio Leon- 1:07:45
19.Miles Gentry- 1:07:51
20.Javier Soto- 1:16:20
21.Matt Deanheisser- 1:17:35
Female 40-49
1.Amy Reynolds- 0:59:47
2.Tam Donelson- 1:02:27
3.Christell Baum- 1:09:37
4.Patricia Nickel- 1:10:54
5.Laura Lasswell- 1:15:51
6.Angie Hayes- 1:16:03
7.Heather Branan- 1:16:11
8.Carrie Keran- 1:16:33
9.Alejandra Lagos- 1:23:45
10.Liesel Kirk-Fink- 1:24:05
11.Marisa Mayer- 1:27:20
12.Sarah Chimileski- 1:32:50
13. Allison Quackenbush- 1:47:48
Male 40-49
1.Dan Weiland- 0:46:11
2.Gerald Romero- 0:50:31
3.Brett Donelson- 0:53:36
4.Matthew Tonn- 0:58:45
5.Rick Gregory- 0:58:48
6.William Bitner- 1:01:33
7.Mike Trujillo- 1:03:03
8.Leo Flynn- 1:15:45
9.Thierry Caruso- 1:16:58
10.Jeremy Nolle- 1:17:40
11.David Quackenbush- 1:20:43
12.Manuel Sanchez- 1:21:14
13.Zane Lentz- 1:23:34
14.Alan Wise- 1:27:58
15.Rick Johnson- 1:28:28
16.Erik Hahn- 1:31:32
Female 50-59
1.Nancy Mires- 1:11:22
2.Katherine Aalto- 1:13:22
3.Stephanie Ward- 1:13:38
4.Laura Havrilesky- 1:19:03
5.Allison Visosky- 1:20:42
6.Tonya Frank- 1:21:13
7.Carrie Larson- 1:24:19
8.Kristen Adams- 1:31:33
9.Lauren Whitehurst- 1:37:47
10.Mindy Ellmer- 1:42:45
11.Angela Blankenship- 1:45:56
12.Maribel Baxter- 2:01:04
Male 50-59
1.Matthew Johnson- 0:59:29
2.Leonardo Pacheco- 1:00:37
3.Ted Blankenship- 1:01:25
4.Steven Vath- 1:01:54
5.Ed Nickel- 1:07:19
6.Gavin Richardson- 1:09:42
7.Kurt Besch- 1:09:54
8.Sam Labrie- 1:13:32
9.Brad Maynard- 1:17:27
10.Jeff Fleming- 1:19:09
11.Ken Christie- 1:20:51
12.Timothy Diana- 1:24:33
13.Robert Spell- 1:24:36
14.Patrick Brown- 1:27:56
15.David Benjamin- 1:31:24
16.Maria Mcevoy- 1:34:32
17.Jim Whitehurst- 1:37:04
18.Miguel Alonzo- 1:38:00
Female 60-69
1.Terri Sommer- 1:12:43
2.Sue Bardsley- 1:14:29
3.Ceclea Little- 1:44:56
Male 60-69
1.Jim Telling- 1:02:55
2.Paul Macaluso- 1:03:31
3.Steve Saporito- 1:04:49
4.Bill Hintze- 1:08:51
5.Joseph Schoeberlein- 1:13:12
6.Jesse Sommer- 1:14:55
7.Brian Dunfey- 1:18:45
8.Rich Young- 1:18:58
9.Mark Stiebeling- 1:22:48
10.Phil Chamberlin- 1:29:04
11.Richael Maxwell- 1:57:10
Female 70+
1.Gail Scoby- 1:37:57
2.Bj Smith- 1:46:58
Male 70+
1.Nicholas Fickling- 1:04:28
2.Helmut Linzbichler- 1:31:46
3.Marlin Smickley- 2:07:50