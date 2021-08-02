 Dynafit Berry Picker trail run final results | VailDaily.com
Dynafit Berry Picker trail run final results

See the full results from Saturday’s event

Female 19 and Under

1.Molly Blakslee- 0:58:29

2.Emma Barsness- 1:01:20

3.Bayli Mcspadden- 1:06:14

4.Gracen Kennedy- 1:06:56

5.Claire Chimileski- 1:06:57

6.Elizabeth Quackenbush- 1:24:12

7.Catherine Quackenbush- 1:32:19

8.Victoria Blankenship- 1:45:37

Male 19 and Under

1.Jason Macaluso- 0:48:04

2.Truett Bennett- 0:50:19

3.Tyler Wright- 0:54:15

4.Leif Mcginley – 0:54:53

5.Eli Welch- 0:56:11

6.Andrew Lombardi- 0:58:44

7.Grayson Fink- 1:02:15

8.Henry Reynolds- 1:05:36

9.Celvin Welch- 1:09:32

10.Cooper Rippeth- 1:10:21

11.Grady Rippeth- 1:10:46

12.Kendall Noble- 1:18:40

13.Henry Ogden- 1:19:47

14.Lorenazo Alonzo- 1:27:06

15.Luke Reynolds- 1:28:10

16.Daniel Quackenbush- 1:47:43

Female 20-29

1.Janelle Lincks- 0:46:02

2.Kyla Christopher-Moody- 0:57:12

3.Tabor Scholl- 0:57:15

4.Letitia Fickling- 1:07:24

5.Charis Whitnah- 1:09:50

6.Macy Kunneman- 1:09:59

7.Anna Saunders- 1:16:17

8.Sarah Thornton- 1:23:13

9.Valeria Roberts- 1:28:40

10.Kayla Girard- 1:29:06

11.Mechelle Little- 1:32:56

Male 20-29

1.Eli Hemming- 0:40:44

2.Callan Deline- 0:44:13

3.Richard Sanchez- 0:45:45

4.Marshall Graybill- 0:47:00

5.Michael Perdue- 0:52:32

6.Brent Beadles- 0:53:51

7.Andrew Johnson- 0:56:46

8.Dylan Gschwind- 0:59:55

9.Elijah Salazar- 1:02:41

10.Jay Gloster- 1:08:28

11.Zachary Thielemann- 1:24:21

Female 30-39

1.Annie Bersagel- 0:49:11

2.Penelope Freedman- 0:55:25

3.Heather Pugh- 1:00:00

4.Karen Jarchow- 1:00:37

5.Chase Rogowski- 1:00:57

6.Annie Taylor- 1:05:23

7.Kate Zander- 1:05:35

8.Sarah Freeman- 1:06:53

9.Alexis Komar- 1:07:17

10.Melissa Marotto- 1:10:21

11.Jessica Rethman- 1:11:30

12.Michelle Williamson- 1:13:28

13.Carolina Bocardo- 1:15:08

14.Gabrielle Masucci- 1:16:53

15.Kellie Shaltes- 1:22:07

16.Kati Junkins- 1:23:09

17.Kaitlin Pace- 1:25:18

18.Jenny Baragary- 1:25:23

19.Denise Quezada- 1:25:27

20.Kori Osina- 1:29:04

21.Nicole Geraci- 1:29:33

22.Laura Croley- 1:31:56

23.Nicole Lentz- 2:02:02

Male 30-39

1.Oeyvind Sundby- 0:42:49

2.Joshua Smith- 0:44:04

3.Dan Berteletti- 0:47:57

4.Matthew Felton- 0:51:39

5.Drew Mueller- 0:53:13

6.Freeman Cameren- 0:54:35

7.Justin Moses- 0:55:45

8.Aaron Epps- 0:57:02

9.Max Servera- 0:57:39

10.Ross Williamson- 0:58:53

11.Aj Moore- 0:59:02

12.Nate Lowe- 1:00:36

13.Scott Shannon- 1:04:03

14.Blake Anneberg- 1:05:38

15.Tim Zander- 1:06:38

16.Jonathan Zeschin- 1:06:54

17.Chris Leslie- 1:07:32

18.Antonio Leon- 1:07:45

19.Miles Gentry- 1:07:51

20.Javier Soto- 1:16:20

21.Matt Deanheisser- 1:17:35

Female 40-49

1.Amy Reynolds- 0:59:47

2.Tam Donelson- 1:02:27

3.Christell Baum- 1:09:37

4.Patricia Nickel- 1:10:54

5.Laura Lasswell- 1:15:51

6.Angie Hayes- 1:16:03

7.Heather Branan- 1:16:11

8.Carrie Keran- 1:16:33

9.Alejandra Lagos- 1:23:45

10.Liesel Kirk-Fink- 1:24:05

11.Marisa Mayer- 1:27:20

12.Sarah Chimileski- 1:32:50

13. Allison Quackenbush- 1:47:48

Male 40-49

1.Dan Weiland- 0:46:11

2.Gerald Romero- 0:50:31

3.Brett Donelson- 0:53:36

4.Matthew Tonn- 0:58:45

5.Rick Gregory- 0:58:48

6.William Bitner- 1:01:33

7.Mike Trujillo- 1:03:03

8.Leo Flynn- 1:15:45

9.Thierry Caruso- 1:16:58

10.Jeremy Nolle- 1:17:40

11.David Quackenbush- 1:20:43

12.Manuel Sanchez- 1:21:14

13.Zane Lentz- 1:23:34

14.Alan Wise- 1:27:58

15.Rick Johnson- 1:28:28

16.Erik Hahn- 1:31:32

Female 50-59

1.Nancy Mires- 1:11:22

2.Katherine Aalto- 1:13:22

3.Stephanie Ward- 1:13:38

4.Laura Havrilesky- 1:19:03

5.Allison Visosky- 1:20:42

6.Tonya Frank- 1:21:13

7.Carrie Larson- 1:24:19

8.Kristen Adams- 1:31:33

9.Lauren Whitehurst- 1:37:47

10.Mindy Ellmer- 1:42:45

11.Angela Blankenship- 1:45:56

12.Maribel Baxter- 2:01:04

Male 50-59

1.Matthew Johnson- 0:59:29

2.Leonardo Pacheco- 1:00:37

3.Ted Blankenship- 1:01:25

4.Steven Vath- 1:01:54

5.Ed Nickel- 1:07:19

6.Gavin Richardson- 1:09:42

7.Kurt Besch- 1:09:54

8.Sam Labrie- 1:13:32

9.Brad Maynard- 1:17:27

10.Jeff Fleming- 1:19:09

11.Ken Christie- 1:20:51

12.Timothy Diana- 1:24:33

13.Robert Spell- 1:24:36

14.Patrick Brown- 1:27:56

15.David Benjamin- 1:31:24

16.Maria Mcevoy- 1:34:32

17.Jim Whitehurst- 1:37:04

18.Miguel Alonzo- 1:38:00

Female 60-69

1.Terri Sommer- 1:12:43

2.Sue Bardsley- 1:14:29

3.Ceclea Little- 1:44:56

Male 60-69

1.Jim Telling- 1:02:55

2.Paul Macaluso- 1:03:31

3.Steve Saporito- 1:04:49

4.Bill Hintze- 1:08:51

5.Joseph Schoeberlein- 1:13:12

6.Jesse Sommer- 1:14:55

7.Brian Dunfey- 1:18:45

8.Rich Young- 1:18:58

9.Mark Stiebeling- 1:22:48

10.Phil Chamberlin- 1:29:04

11.Richael Maxwell- 1:57:10

Female 70+

1.Gail Scoby- 1:37:57

2.Bj Smith- 1:46:58

Male 70+

1.Nicholas Fickling- 1:04:28

2.Helmut Linzbichler- 1:31:46

3.Marlin Smickley- 2:07:50

