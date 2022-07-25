Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run takes place on Vail Mountain Saturday
- What: Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run
- Where: Beginning at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village, finish at Mid-Vail
- When: Saturday, July 30 at 8 a.m.
- More info: VailRec.com.
Get ready for a challenge as the Vail Recreation District trail running season continues on July 30 at 8 a.m. with the Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run taking place on Vail Mountain. This will be the fifth event in the 2022 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series.
Beginning at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village, the Berry Picker race tests runners of all abilities on both single-track and double-track terrain over 4.6 miles of uphill running with an average grade of 14%. There will be one aid station on the course near mile marker two. Competitors will ascend Berry Picker and take a sharp left toward the top onto Lower Fireweed, and traverse to the east toward Mid-Vail. Racers will then exit Lower Fireweed onto the Mountain Access Road and finish at Mid-Vail, at the top of Gondola One.
Runners can pick up race bibs or register in person on Friday, July 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at West Vail Liquor Mart. Online registration ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 29. Race day registration and bib pickup will take place next to Gondola One from 6:45-7:45 a.m.
Racers can park for free in the Vail Village parking structure. Gondola One will run from 8-8:30 a.m. on race day to allow spectators to catch a ride to the Mid-Vail finish line. Spectators must pick up a free gondola voucher at the race registration table. Gondola One will stop running at 8:30 a.m. and will open back up to the public at 9:30 a.m. when cost to ride will be $50.
After crossing the finish line, participants can pick up their custom race T-shirt and a well-deserved Northside Kitchen donut after working up an appetite.
The awards ceremony will take place at Mid-Vail with recognition of top participants in each age division once the majority of the racers have finished. Every runner is entered to win prizes; the drawing takes place following awards. Gondola One starts running again at 9:30 a.m. to take people down the mountain. Participants and spectators can also stick around Mid-Vail and grab a beer, coffee or a bite to eat at The Coop starting around 9 a.m.
Visit VailRec.com/register and save on individual races by registering before race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.
Individual race cost is $36 pre-registered, $42 week-of and $50 day-of. Student rates are $25 pre-registered, $30 week-of and $37 day-of. Race details are available at VailRec.com. For more information or to become a race series sponsor or a race volunteer, contact the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.