Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run takes place on Vail Mountain Saturday

The Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run returns to Vail Mountain July 30.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

What: Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run

Where: Beginning at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village, finish at Mid-Vail

When: Saturday, July 30 at 8 a.m.

More info: VailRec.co m. IF YOU GO...

Get ready for a challenge as the Vail Recreation District trail running season continues on July 30 at 8 a.m. with the Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run taking place on Vail Mountain. This will be the fifth event in the 2022 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series .

Beginning at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village, the Berry Picker race tests runners of all abilities on both single-track and double-track terrain over 4.6 miles of uphill running with an average grade of 14%. There will be one aid station on the course near mile marker two. Competitors will ascend Berry Picker and take a sharp left toward the top onto Lower Fireweed, and traverse to the east toward Mid-Vail. Racers will then exit Lower Fireweed onto the Mountain Access Road and finish at Mid-Vail, at the top of Gondola One.

Runners can pick up race bibs or register in person on Friday, July 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at West Vail Liquor Mart . Online registration ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 29. Race day registration and bib pickup will take place next to Gondola One from 6:45-7:45 a.m.

Racers can park for free in the Vail Village parking structure . Gondola One will run from 8-8:30 a.m. on race day to allow spectators to catch a ride to the Mid-Vail finish line. Spectators must pick up a free gondola voucher at the race registration table. Gondola One will stop running at 8:30 a.m. and will open back up to the public at 9:30 a.m. when cost to ride will be $50.

After crossing the finish line, participants can pick up their custom race T-shirt and a well-deserved Northside Kitchen donut after working up an appetite.

The awards ceremony will take place at Mid-Vail with recognition of top participants in each age division once the majority of the racers have finished. Every runner is entered to win prizes; the drawing takes place following awards. Gondola One starts running again at 9:30 a.m. to take people down the mountain. Participants and spectators can also stick around Mid-Vail and grab a beer, coffee or a bite to eat at The Coop starting around 9 a.m.

Visit VailRec.com/register and save on individual races by registering before race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Individual race cost is $36 pre-registered, $42 week-of and $50 day-of. Student rates are $25 pre-registered, $30 week-of and $37 day-of. Race details are available at VailRec.co m. For more information or to become a race series sponsor or a race volunteer, contact the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .