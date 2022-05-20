Dynafit Boneyard Boogie 13K & 5K Trail Run postponed
Race has been rescheduled for June 4
Incoming weather has effected local sporting events in addition to CHSAA postseason competitions. Vail Recreation announced that, due to “current and forecasted snow and rain in the town of Eagle” the 2022 Boneyard Boogie 13k and 5k trail run scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The event, the first in the 2022 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series, has been moved to June 4 in the same location.
The race time has been moved to 8:00 a.m. instead of the original 9:00 a.m. start.
“For racers who have already registered, their registration will be automatically transferred to the new date,” the release stated.
Registrants unable to attend should email VRD Sports at sports@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280 to transfer the entry to another race in the series.
Race #1: Saturday, June 4*: Dynafit Boneyard Boogie 13K and 5K presented by Eagle Outside | 8 a.m. in Eagle, Colorado
*Race rescheduled from Saturday, May 21 due to inclement weather
Race #2: Saturday, June 18: Dynafit Beaver Creek Summer Solstice 10K and 5K, benefitting Vail Valley Charitable Fund | 9 a.m. in Beaver Creek, Colorado
Race #3: Saturday, July 2: Dynafit Vail HillClimb, presented by Vail’s Mountain Haus | 7 a.m. in Vail, Colorado
Race #4: Saturday, July 16: Dynafit 10K@10,000 feet and 5K@10,000 feet, presented by Summit Ford | 8 a.m. in Vail, Colorado
Race #5: Saturday, July 30: Dynafit Berry Picker, presented by Elevated Dental | 8 a.m. in Vail, Colorado
Race #6: Saturday, August 20: Dynafit Arrowhead Half Marathon and 5K presented by Vail Health | 7 a.m. at Arrowhead
Race #7: Saturday, Sept 17: Dynafit Town of Minturn Meadowgold 10K and 5K | 9 a.m. at Meadow Mountain, Minturn, Colorado