Dynafit Boneyard Boogie 13K & 5K Trail Run postponed

The Boneyard Boogie, the first race in the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series has been rescheduled for June 4 at 8:00 a.m.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Incoming weather has effected local sporting events in addition to CHSAA postseason competitions. Vail Recreation announced that, due to “current and forecasted snow and rain in the town of Eagle” the 2022 Boneyard Boogie 13k and 5k trail run scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The event, the first in the 2022 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series, has been moved to June 4 in the same location.

The race time has been moved to 8:00 a.m. instead of the original 9:00 a.m. start.

“For racers who have already registered, their registration will be automatically transferred to the new date,” the release stated.

Registrants unable to attend should email VRD Sports at sports@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280 to transfer the entry to another race in the series.