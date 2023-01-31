Eagle boxer to represent Colorado at the National Silver Gloves Tournament of Champions

From left to right: coach Mike Pisciotta, boxer David Muruato, and coach Omar Muruato.

Special to the Daily

David Muruato of Eagle will represent the state of Colorado at the National Silver Gloves tournament in Independence, Missouri, on Feb. 8-12. Muruato, a sixth-grade student at Eagle Valley Middle School, has been boxing for the Mean Street Boxing Club in Eagle for the last four years and will be competing in the 11–12-year-old 114 lbs. division.

Muruato has twelve previous bouts, including three Colorado Golden Gloves titles, and will be representing Colorado on the Region Eight Team, which consists of boxers from California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado. The tournament will feature boxers ages 8-16 from eight regions across the United States and will be held over three consecutive nights. There is the potential to box three times, including the championship finals.

Muruato is a multi-sport athlete at Eagle Valley Middle School and his parents, Omar and Marcella, have been very supportive of his amateur boxing in addition to his football and basketball team participation. David will travel with his father and coach to the national tournament near Kansas City, which is significant, according to his boxing coach, Mike Pisciotta.

Pisciotta stated, “David will be the first boxer to advance to a national tournament from the Mean Street Boxing Club since the program opened in Eagle during the summer of 2016.”

“The Eagle boxing program has produced several state Golden Gloves champions, but David will be the first boxer from the gym to advance to a national competition,” Pisciotta continued.

“David is an exceptional youth, and we are very excited to have him representing the Eagle community and the state of Colorado at this elite level.”