Eagle Classic on next week kicks of summer series

The Eagle Classic on Wednesday starts the new summer season of mountain biking. (Special to the Daily)



Summer bike-racing season heads downvalley on Wednesday with the Eagle Ranch Classic kicking off the Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series presented Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

This race takes place in and is presented by the Town of Eagle.

The course will take racers on a variety of double and singletrack with distances ranging from 3.5 miles for younger riders and beginners to 12.6 miles for more experienced riders.

On-site bib pickup begins at 3:45 p.m. and races start at 4:45 p.m. for youth bikers and 5:45 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. for adults. After the race, join us at The Boneyard in Eagle Ranch for race awards and a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company.

Individual race cost is $27 preregistered or $38 day-of. Youth (16 and under) cost is $12 preregistered or $17 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

Mountain Pedaler, the official bike shop of the Eagle Ranch Classic, will be on-site to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.

Participants are asked to park in the Eagle Ranch Business District and ride to the start, as parking is extremely limited at the trailhead. If participants drive to the start, they will need to park on 4th of July Road as directed by VRD staff. Arroyo Drive will be closed to all vehicle traffic between 4th of July Road and Haystacker Drive from 4 to 8 p.m. on race day.

The Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series will continue on June 16 with the challenging Davos Dash in Vail,