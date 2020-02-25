Eagle Climbing + Fitness hosts high school climbing state championships

Jack Gowan stands atop the podium at the American Scholastic Climbing League Colorado High School State Championship event in Eagle on Saturday. Gowan, who is a junior at Kent Denver, was crowned state champion for 2019-20.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

Eagle Climbing + Fitness hosted the American Scholastic Climbing League’s High School State Championships over the weekend, the biggest event on the high school climbing league calendar in Colorado.

The 10,500-square-foot facility in Eagle opened last year and while owner/operator Larry Moore has brought several large-scale events to the new gym, few have had the excitement and crowds of the high school state championships.

Moore said about 450 to 500 climbers and their families had been in and out of the facility throughout the day on Saturday, many visiting Eagle for the first time.

Among the first-time visitors was 16-year-old Jack Gowen, of Denver, who was crowned state champion over the weekend.

“I was really surprised by the quality of the setting that they have here,” Gowen said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be that advanced within the setting technique, but it really blew me away, the amount of work that the setters were able to put in, and the amount of creativity they were able to put into the climbs.”

Gowen’s observations are a review Moore has been wanting to hear, as route setting has been a focus of the training at the Eagle gym. During the World Cup bouldering event in Vail in 2019, a group of route setters who were working the event put on a competition route setting clinic for the local workers.

“We timed it so we could have some of the best setters out there come to town just a little bit early, host the (route-setting clinic), and then they were off to Vail to start setting up the World Cup,” Moore said. “It has really added to our overall professionalism.”

Eagle Climbing + Fitness owner/operator Larry Moore addresses crowds at the American Scholastic Climbing League High School State Championships on Saturday. Moore said the event was the largest the gym has yet hosted in its 16 months of operation.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

Only one route didn’t get completed by competitors on Saturday, the sign of a perfect set-up.

“It’s an art,” Moore said. “It’s very challenging to not make it so hard that it’s not fun for the JV kids, or too easy for the most advanced climbers.”

Gowan said that the gym accommodated crowds well.

“I think that the gym did a really good job with the space that they had available to run a really efficient and well-run comp,” he said.

‘A lot more relaxed’

Gowan started climbing when he was about 12 years old, and has been participating in the scholastic league through the climbing program at Kent Denver since he was a freshman. When he won regionals earlier this season, it occurred to him that he might be able to put up a good result at the state championship, as well.

“It stayed as a central idea in my mind, but I tried not to focus on that goal of winning, I tried to just focus on each individual climb and focus on figuring out each move in the sequence of the climb,” he said. “I really think that it helped me keep a level head, and a straightforward view of the comp.”

Gowan also participates in USA Climbing, a more competitive circuit than the American Scholastic Climbing League, but one where athletes are not trying to achieve a team championship.

“High school climbing is a lot more relaxed, a lot more strategy oriented,” he said.

Eagle County’s top climber for the weekend, Battle Mountain senior Amalia Manning, finished her high school career on Saturday with another podium at the state championship, her third in four years.

Moore said between Amalia Manning, her sister Aiden Manning and local climber Sage Eaton, the team had a shot at winning state. But Eaton ended up taking a fall and breaking her ankle, rendering her unable to compete at Saturday’s state championship.

“At the regional championship, they beat the team that ended up winning state,” Moore said. “So it was a really exciting season for them.”

Results

Varsity Boys

1 Jack Gowen, Kent Denver

2 Chase Wilson, Denver South

3 Cody Wentler, Denver South

4 Savian Johnson, Fountain Valley

5 Mac Muir, Colorado Rocky Mountain School

6 Jackson Turner, Colorado Rocky Mountain School

7 Maxwell Campbell, Cheyenne Mountain

8 Wiley Holbrooke, Telluride

9 Connor Baty, Castle View

10 Tracy Orvis, Ridgway

11 Cooper Carson, Colorado Academy

12 Henry Palmaz, Aspen

13 Benjamin Dantas, Battle Mountain

14 Zane Mullally, Colorado Rocky Mountain School

15 Logan Righter, Montrose

16 Bowen de Valois, Gunnison

17 Adrian Franz-Garrison, Liberty

18 Eric Yergenson, Montrose

19 Sean Paton, Colorado Academy

20 Zac Holman, Evergreen

21 Nathan Kopacz, Palmer Ridge

22 Jonathan Malavasi, Jefferson Academy

23 Ash Brown, Montrose

24 Benjamin Cross, Palmer Ridge

25 Logan Seymour, Cheyenne Mountain

26 M’so Jones, Colorado Rocky Mountain School

26 Bodi Dallas, Colorado Rocky Mountain School

28 Luke Richards, Front Range Christian

29 Morgan Crosby, Gunnison

30 Albert Burkle, Fountain Valley

31 Joseph Mason Weaver, Mountain Vista

32 Makar Shpilenok, Fountain Valley

33 Jarrett Vidmar, Liberty

34 Jacob Thomassens, Fountain Valley

35 Aiden Hughes, Rock Canyon

36 Reilly Kaczmarek, Fountain Valley

37 Cameron Hermes, Roaring Fork

38 Jonas Jensen, Golden

39 Mike Xie, Colorado Rocky Mountain School

40 Finn Phillips, Northfield

41 Max Elder, Kent Denver

42 Sam Stier, Palmer Ridge

43 Nate Mount, Gunnison

44 Nathan Wilking, Rock Canyon

45 Dante B Cometto, Front Range Christian

46 Wyatt Schmitt, Denver South

47 Harris May, Colorado Academy

48 rent Hanney, Palmer Ridge

49 Will Savage, Mountain Vista

50 Sam Frain, Mountain Vista

51 Tannyr McKesson, Mountain Vista

52 Hayden Wolfe, Colorado Academy

53 Nyklas McKesson, Mountain Vista

54 Aiden Shanks, Jefferson Academy

55 Ammon Woodland, Montrose

56 Benjamin King, Cheyenne Mountain

57 Seth Gerow, Golden

58 Rowan Bourke, Telluride

59 Mark Hartlaub, Palmer Ridge

60 Daniel Havlat, Golden

61 Torin Monthathong, Denver South

62 Patrick Kruse, Cherry Creek

63 Andrew McCormick, Mountain Vista

64 Sawyer Greer, Cherry Creek

Varsity Girls

1 Ceci Davies, Clear Creek

2 Amalia Manning, Battle Mountain

3 Sonja Kainulainen, Colorado Rocky Mountain School

4 Aiden Manning, Battle Mountain

5 Emily Hartley, Rock Canyon

6 Ceri Evans, Evergreen

7 Margalit Goldberg, Denver South

8 Margo Salyers, Arapahoe

9 Audrey Safer, The Vanguard School

10 Adli Gates, Ridgway

11 Kaishya Desai, Mountain Vista

12 Lydia Loken, Gunnison

13 Aspen Kimlicko, Fountain Valley

14 Emily Koontz, ThunderRidge

15 Anabelle Copeland, Front Range Christian

16 Maya Magee, Fountain Valley

17 Alice Amdur, Colorado Rocky Mountain School

18 Grace Harrington, Basalt

19 Ellie Prehn, Golden

20 Autumn Christeson, Cherry Creek

21 Brooklee Baybeck, Golden

22 Ciara Gavaghan, Cherry Creek

23 Quinn Williams, Coronado

24 Chloe Bailey, Unattached – SOCO

25 Bridgette Sauter, Mountain Vista

26 Charlotte Luth, Northfield

27 Emily Merwin Olk, Denver South

28 Agnes Mortensen, Fountain Valley

29 Stella Guy Warren, Colorado Rocky Mountain School

29 Nicole Peirson, Colorado Rocky Mountain School

29 Willa Schendler, Colorado Rocky Mountain School

32 Megan Neubaum, Montrose

33 Kathryn O’Hayre, Gunnison

34 Britania Van’t Land, Coronado

35 Kayla Bolane, Ridgway

36 Martina Ritz, Gunnison

37 Arabella Ernst, Front Range Christian

38 Elaina Phiel, Northfield

39 Aidan Patrick, Cherry Creek

40 Chocie Landvik, Jefferson Academy

41 Nikki Harris, Aspen

42 Kaia Schiff, Cherry Creek

43 Kassie Yeager, Montrose

44 Sarah Hartman, Montrose

45 Layla Esrey, Fountain Valley

46 Frances Healy, Cherry Creek

47 Sophie Knuettel, Fountain Valley

48 Kaiya Vierra, Jefferson Academy

49 Abby Klapp, Palmer Ridge

50 Sienna Sundeen, Front Range Christian

50 Maya Magallanes, Jefferson Academy

50 Selene Li, Colorado Rocky Mountain School

53 Marian Prather, Jefferson Academy

54 Sage Cramer, Cherry Creek

54 Olivia Lindsay, Delta

56 Hailey DeYoung, Castle View

57 Claire Schell, Fountain Valley

58 Charlotte Kropf, Cherry Creek

59 Katie Baker, Liberty

60 Lauren Meyer, Mountain Vista

61 Lily Brace, Castle View

62 Zoe Rawls, Mountain Vista

63 Maddie Dunn, Fountain Valley