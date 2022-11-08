Eagle Climbing hosts USA Climbing youth regional and Rocky Mountain qualifiers

An athlete competes in the USA Climbing regional qualifier at Eagle Climbing and Fitness on Saturday.

The USA Climbing Region 41 youth bouldering qualification event and Rocky Mountain collegiate qualifier brought over 250 climbers to Eagle Climbing and Fitness on Saturday and Sunday.

“We were packed — super busy day,” said gym owner Larry Moore. “A lot of great climbing, a lot of fun.”

An athlete works through one of the bouldering ‘problems’ — or routes — during the USA Climbing regional qualifier at Eagle Climbing and Fitness on Saturday.

Moore had roughly 30 of his athletes competing in Saturday’s youth competition; several were making their debuts.

“We had some strong performances from a lot of our athletes,” he said. “Many of them did really well and are ready for the next level.”

The USA Climbing calendar is split by discipline (boulder, lead/top rope and speed) with the boulder qualification window running from Oct. 15 to Dec. 10. The top 15 Region 41 youth athletes, based off “Ranking Points” from their two best finishes at regional qualifying events — such as the one on Saturday — qualify for the region championship on Jan. 15 in Denver. From there, athletes can theoretically move on to the Division 4 — one of nine divisions across the country — championships Feb. 11-12 in Oklahoma City, with the national championships July 10-16 awaiting the best from those fields.

Over 250 athletes were at Eagle Climbing and Fitness over the weekend for a USA Climbing youth regional qualifier and Rocky Mountain collegiate qualifier.

Moore has had 17 kids get to nationals since he began coaching, with a few going several times in multiple disciplines. Ethan Pitcher, a Canadian World Cup climber with Paris 2024 aspirations, is perhaps his most notable alumni.

“We had several athletes go to divisionals last year and I imagine we will again this year,” Moore said.

An athlete eyes his next move during the bouldering competition at Eagle Climbing and Fitness last Saturday.

“Our divisional championship is a very difficult event to qualify to nationals from because we share with the Front Range (Region 42). That’s the highest concentration of strong, competitive youth athletes in the nation, so, it’s a really big deal to get to nationals from our division.”

Several of those Region 42 athletes were present Saturday, including a few from perennial power ABC Climbing in Boulder. Eagle Climbing and Fitness athletes were up to the test, taking on the 8-boulder wall with confidence. Some noteworthy performances for the girls included Mary Friery’s 10th in the female youth A (16-17-years old), Brynn Lindal and Iris Sheldon placing 12th and 14th, respectively, in female youth B (14-15), and Brynley Velez taking seventh in female youth D (under 11).

“This is only her second year competing, so that was a really impressive performance for her,” Moore said of Velez. “Those are good results for all of those folks.”

Elliot Gray-LoPresti and Finnegan McCurdy placed sixth and eighth in male youth A, respectively, Dylan Hewitt and Ethan Current were 12th and 13th, respectively, in male youth C and Greyson Gibson and Tyler Brown were eighth and 10th in the male youth D.

“They all had really great days,” Moore said.

Of Brown, who is on the younger end of his category’s spectrum, Moore said, “He’s just very, very coachable, tries super hard. His parents climb, so they’re very into climbing, so he gets in a lot of climbing outside of practice as well. He’s doing great.”

Though Moore has climbers competing collegiately, none were present for the Rocky Mountain Division event, which featured athletes from Colorado School of Mines, Western Colorado University and Colorado State University. “We had a decent turnout,” he said of Sunday’s event. “There was another collegiate event down in Denver, so most of the front range schools went to that event.”

Eagle Climbing and Fitness athletes are targeting a top-15 regional ranking in order to compete at the Region 41 championships in Denver on Jan. 15.

Climbing higher

“Our team programs are completely sold out,” Moore replied when asked about the status of his gym’s teams. “We have a bigger coaching staff. We graduated a few athletes last year that went off to college that were super strong athletes, so some of the kids have kind of advanced through the teams as well.”

Many of his athletes will be competing in American Scholastic Climbing League, which supports high school climbers of all ability levels across the state of Colorado, alongside USA Climbing competitions.

“We encourage everybody to do both leagues just to get more experience competing, become more comfortable in that environment and learn to perform under pressure,” he said. “It gets easier to handle that pressure the more they’ve dealt with it.”

An ASCL competition in Carbondale is next on the docket for most of the athletes, followed by a similar event in Grand Junction later in the month. Moore’s gym also hosts an ASCL event on Jan. 15 and the ASCL Western Slope regional championships in February.

“This time of year is kind of both seasons at once, so we’re encouraging kids to get out and do both seasons.”