Eagle Ranch Classic has a little bit of everything
Pro and expert divisions postponed
Eagle Ranch Classic
Men’s beginner: Jamie Hijmans
Women’s beginner: Stella Sanders
Men’s grandmaster: Karl Edgerton
Men’s supergrandmaster: Peter Dabb
Women’s vet sport: Jill Rubenstein
Women’s masters sport: Tanya Walker
Men’s vet sport: Scott Corvey
Men’s master sport: Kyle Walker
Men’s sport: Sullivan Middaugh
Women’s sport: Isabella Sargent
EAGLE — There was a really cool rainbow at the end.
The Vail Recreation District East West Hospitality Mountain Biking Town Race Series’ Eagle Ranch Classic on Wednesday was pretty much a microcosm of what has passed for spring in Eagle County.
There was nice weather and then there wasn’t. Yes, it was May 30, but that’s the way things are going in the High Country.
The Eagle Ranch Classic was the kickoff of the Tour de Wednesday for the season. All divisions started, but the pro and expert divisions ended up getting scrub as temperatures plummeted as did the rain and hail.
“We were hoping the weather would go around us,” the VRD’s race director Beth Pappas said. “Into the second lap of the pro and expert divisions, it continued to rain so we did call those races. We’ll make a determination of rescheduling those races at a later date.”
Pappas added that there are two primary concerns with inclement weather — rider safety and leaving the trails in good condition.
Hero dirt
The assorted beginner and sport divisions had a perfect day for riding. It was cool, but not cold and the trail was sublime.
“It was gorgeous,” Red Cliff’s Ashley Dentler said. “Hero dirt — wonderfully tacky, no dust and you can pretty much fly.”
And then the weather came.
“The weather was great early and then it hailed on us before the Bailey climb,” single-speeder James Ellis said.
“It got really bad really quick,” Marty Golembiewski, also a single speeder, said. “It happens. You get stuck out in bad weather once in a while.”
No one seemed particularly upset that the longer divisions were called. Most were grateful to get into The Dusty Boot — site of the post-race party— for some warmth.
Nothing new
It’s been a stop-and-start season for riders in the series with spring snow. The snow’s been great news for Ellis and Golembiewski, who’ve used the white stuff to extend their ski seasons.
Avon’s Casey Richter is used to it.
“I think most mountain athletes up here, we ski, do a lot of skinning or cross-country skiing,” she said. “This was the first race and we’re all in the same place. You do some training rides. I went down to the Front Range to do some races.”
The next race in the series is the rescheduled Kids’ Only Minturn Mini on Wednesday, followed by the Hammer in the Hay on June 12.