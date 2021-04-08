Eagle Valley alum Fitzpatrick garners v-ball honors at Western

Eagle Valley alumna Elyse Fitzpatrick is finishing up her time at Colorado Western University with success on the volleyball court as well as in the classroom. (Special to the Daily)



Western Colorado University’s Elyse Fitzpatrick was named the Spring 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Volleyball Summit Award Winner on Wednesday.

You may remember Fitzpatrick from her days playing for Eagle Valley volleyball

The award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average (GPA), participating at the final site for each of the RMAC championships.

All GPAs are based on a straight grading scale to ensure consistency among institutions. Any tie is broken by the number of credits completed.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be a sophomore or above, who participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, traveling and competing at the championship. Graduate students are not eligible.

Fitzpatrick is a sophomore with a 4.0 GPA, majoring in cell and molecular biology. The Gypsum native has played in four matches (10 sets) for the Mountaineers this season. She has averaged 0.55 kills per set and has recorded two blocks.

Fitzpatrick was recognized prior to the Mountaineers’ quarterfinal match-up against Colorado School of Mines on Thursday in Grand Junction.