Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain fight to 1-1 double-overtime tie

Eagle Valley's Luke Rumley charges down the field during Thursday's game against Battle Mountain in Gypsum.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The stakes are always high when it’s Battle Mountain vs. Eagle Valley. On Thursday night, with an inside track to the 4A Western Slope League title on the line, the atmosphere was especially amped. Should it surprise anyone, then, that spectators were forced to find an extra jacket as the back-and-forth contest extended into double-overtime, thanks in large part to an electrifying penalty-kick save in the final 30-seconds of regulation?

“That was awesome,” said Battle Mountain coach Dave Cope after the thrilling 1-1 tie.

“Fantastic crowd, both sides, sportsmanlike — that’s what high school sports is all about. Proud of our community for coming out and both teams for battling like that.”

Coming in, the Huskies and Devils shared a 5-2-1 league mark, trailing only Summit (4-1-1) for first place. The Devils, who end their season against the Tigers (whom they tied 1-1 on Sept. 15), entered Thursday’s home matchup still controlling their destiny. The Huskies, having beaten Summit on Aug. 23, have an ace-in-the-hole in the event of a three-way tie, but would need some help to defend their league title from 2021.

Daniel Sanchez makes a free kick during the first half of the Huskies road matchup with the Devils Thursday night in Gypsum.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Both teams appeared to sense the tension in the first half, going nearly 32 minutes before the Huskies intentional, precise passing paid off with the game’s first goal. The visiting crowd didn’t get to enjoy the 1-0 lead for long, though.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Three minutes later, Heath Nager let a Husky defender ride his hip along the edge of the 18-yard box, stayed on his feet and delivered the retaliation goal.

Heath Nager (21) scored the Devils first goal during the first half of Thursday’s game against Battle Mountainl.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Nager almost made an identical move along the opposite side of the box 30-seconds later, but his left-footed grounder was scooped up by Cooper Skidmore, who subbed in for Zeke Alvarez after the sophomore collided with Eagle Valley’s Luke Rumley saving a breakaway attempt.

Eagle Valley’s Luke Rumley collides with Battle Mountain goalie Zeke Alvarez during the first half of Thursday’s game in Gypsum.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

With 21:05 remaining, Battle Mountain started knocking on the door. A give-and-go from Alexis Dozal to Jakob Methvin would have given the freshmen a clean look, but he couldn’t track down Dozal’s pass. Twenty seconds later, a corner kick landed at the Devils’ doorstep, but Edwyn Montes failed to convert.

With Alvarez returning to the Battle Mountain goal and Nicolas Rodelo holding down the Eagle Valley net, the 1-1 lock appeared ready to go the distance.

Then, with 16:48 to go, Rumley received the Devils’ best look of the half up to that point, heading a long pass toward the goal. Chasing his pass to himself, Rumley and Alvarez appeared headed toward a similar collision as their first-half confrontation. It was deja vu indeed as Alvarez fearlessly dove for the save, crouching down as a hustling Rumley somersaulted over the top.

The Devils continued to press, and at the 12:59 mark, a centering header from Rumley bounced to Nager, who rocketed a shot from the top of the penalty box at Alvarez. The shot bounced off the goaltender’s chest, but Nager wasn’t quick enough with the rebound to do much.

At 7:29, a wild frenzy forced every fan to their feet. A streaking Nager soared high to gather a pass along the right side of the box. When he landed, he punched a perfect centering pass with his left foot to Rumley, who rocketed a ball that double “doinked” off the side post and cross bar before harmlessly — and depressingly, for Devils’ fans — exiting the Battle Mountain zone.

The climax of regulation came with 35.8 seconds to go. Battle Mountain’s Daniel Becerra was called for a penalty going after a ball deep in the Husky zone, giving the Devils’ captain midfielder, Josh Escobar a game-winning penalty kick opportunity. Even at 6,500-feet, the air on the Eagle Valley pitch was thick enough to slice with a knife as the team’s senior leading scorer jaunted up to the ball and rocketed a left-footed shot at Alvarez.

The Husky goalie dove on the ground, blocking Escobar’s low shot with his stomach. The ricochet came right back to the Devil, who belted a second attempt that deflected off Alvarez again and over the net. Thirty seconds later, the rivals were headed to overtime.

“You’re not going to beat the Huskies twice in the same season,” Cope said.

“There was something in the stars there — I was really proud of Zeke. What a great moment for him. We’re really proud of both of our keepers. For Cooper to come in and finish out the half was really good and then the penalty save was pretty special.”

As much as the Huskies desired to redeem Alvarez’s game-saving, overtime-forcing penalty kick save, it was the Devils who had the best looks in the first extra period. Kevin Gonzalez’s left-footed cross-field pass went wide right with 3:22 to go. With 1:49 remaining, Logan Betz had a straightaway breakaway, but his kick just went right off the post. Bernabe Lopez fired his own arching hook at the net, just to keep Alvarez busy, but the goalie held his ground as the game headed to a second overtime.

In the second 10-minutes, the story was fatigue, as neither team had any serious looks. With the tie, Battle Mountain moves to 8-3-2 overall and 5-2-2 in the league, while Eagle Valley is now 10-2-2 and 5-2-2.

“That’s as good as it gets,” Eagle Valley head coach Andrew Wheeler said.

“Soccer and rivalries; I just love the energy and the respect we saw at the end of that game. That’s what we got tonight — 120 minutes of awesome soccer. Obviously there were a couple of things we wish would have happened differently — I’ll have a hard time sleeping tonight,” he joked.

The Devils finish their season at league-leading Summit on Oct. 18 while the Huskies host Glenwood Springs on Oct. 20 before concluding their regular season schedule against The Classical Academy Oct. 22.