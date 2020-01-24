Eagle Valley basketball wins at Rifle

It’s a happy weekend for Eagle Valley boys’ basketball.

Everything looks just so much better after a big win — in this case, a 57-52 victory at Rifle on Friday. After a five-game losing streak, the Devils (4-7) are looking at a clean sheet.

Keegan Garvey went off for 17 points, including a 5-for-8 night from downtown. Carlos Sanchez had 13 points as well.

But the big thing was defense.

“They’re a team that likes to drive to the hoop like crazy,” Devils coach Justin Brandt said. “If you take a driving team and make them a shooting team, that makes them uncomfortable.”

Bryan Martinez got the assignment of covering Rifle’s Tido Ruiz and did a great job there, Brandt said.

Having lost two tight games to Rifle last season, this should jumpstart the Devils (4-7) as they host Steamboat Springs on Tuesday.

“We’ve been working really hard in practice, so it’s nice to get a reward,” Brandt said. “It makes it easier to work hard after a win like that.”