Eagle Valley boys basketball gets bounce back win over Grand Valley

Eagle Valley's boys and girls basketball teams earned neutral-site victories on Thursday night in Basalt. The girls beat Rifle 38-29 while the boys crushed Grand Valley 70-29.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Eagle Valley jumped out to a 26-5 first quarter lead in Thursday night’s neutral-site contest against Grand Valley and cruised to a 70-29 bounce-back win. The Devils are 3-2 entering Friday’s game against a high-scoring Kent Denver (3-2) team in the second contest of the Longhorn Classic Tournament in Basalt.

“Team defense was the key,” stated coach Justin Brandt, whose team only allowed one field goal in the first half. The Cardinals scored the rest of their points on free throws, while the Devils were led by a hot start from Elias Pena and Nikko Von Stralendorff. Brandt noted the passing of Branden Villalobos and Kevin Hasley in the early goings of the game as being important to getting the offense churning right away and the contributions of sophomore Parker Newbanks, who scored 12 points off the bench. All in all, 11 different players scored for the Devils in the win.

The Eagle Valley girls were also in Basalt, picking up a 38-29 win over Rifle on Thursday night. The Devils moved to 3-3 with the victory.