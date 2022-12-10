Eagle Valley boys basketball splits tournament games against Colorado Academy and Grand Junction Central

The Devils moved to 2-1 after beating Colorado Academy on Thursday and falling to Grand Junction Central on Friday.

Eagle Valley boys basketball moved to 2-1 after splitting a pair of games against Colorado Academy and Grand Junction. On Thursday, the Devils defeated the Mustangs 62-50 and on Friday, they lost a close battle to Grand Junction, 63-61.

“Colorado Academy will be one of the tallest teams we play all year,” said head coach Justin Brandt. The Mustangs’ starting lineup read like this: 6-feet-8, 6-feet-7, 6-feet-5, 6-feet-2, 5-feet-11. “We out-executed them,” Brandt continued. “Where they were tall, we were more skilled and quick.”

The Devils led the entire game. “They just ran out of gas and we pulled away,” Brandt said. Max Jaramillo lead the way with 17 points off the bench, Nikko Von Stralendorff added 10, and Elias Pena scored eight. In the fourth quarter, Branden Villalobos drilled seven clutch free-throws to ice the game.

On Friday, the Devils entered the fourth quarter trailing undefeated (5-0) Grand Junction Central by 14 points. Despite outscoring the Warriors 27-15 in the final period, Eagle Valley’s rally came up short as Brandt’s team fell, 63-61. The Devils (2-1) face Grand Valley next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.