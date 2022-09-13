 Eagle Valley boys soccer shuts out Delta 4-0 | VailDaily.com
Eagle Valley boys soccer shuts out Delta 4-0

Devils improve to 7-0 with matchup against Summit set for Thursday

Eagle Valley defeated Delta 4-0 on Tuesday in Gypsum. The Devils moved to 7-0 on the year.
Isabella Almanza/Courtesy photo

