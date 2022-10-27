Eagle Valley boys soccer: Taking the next step

Eagle Valley head coach Andrew Wheeler and the Devils boys soccer team will face TCA in the first round of the 4A state soccer playoffs on Friday at 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs.

Ella Hanley/Courtesy photo

In his first two years at the helm, Devils boys soccer coach Andrew Wheeler was primarily focused on defining and establishing a winning culture for Eagle Valley. When he joined the program as an assistant in 2018, the 1-14 team was at square one in terms of rediscovering the sense of pride he knew the passionate down valley soccer community deserved.

“And I feel like the last couple years in terms of positivity, the mentality of the players, that fearlessness aspect on the pitch and knowing that like we can play with anybody — and kind of capped off last year by hosting a first-round playoff game — that helped us realize that we hit some aspects of that goal,” Wheeler said.

Eagle Valley’s Josh Escobar moves the ball upfield during an early-season game against Summit.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“We understand that any game we step into, these boys can compete with anybody and we expect to win against anybody we play.”

Heading into year three, assistant Wolfgang Opel coined the team’s next visionary mantra: “Taking the next step.”

This fall, the Devils burst out of the gate, allowing just one goal in a 7-0 start. Then, a bristly league schedule — with about as many easy wins as a Premiere League calendar — provided hard-fought ties and disappointing, critical losses. The Devils reckoned with the reality that bumps and bruises are just part of the quest for competitive culture. Now, the united senior-led core has positioned their strong defensive juggernaut with another 4A first round playoff clash against offensive perennial power TCA, this Friday at 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs.

Captains for the ship

Consistency — both mentally and physically — were prerequisites for the team’s maturation goals as August practices ripened into a fall harvest of league games. Wheeler admitted that many of the early-season wins came before the Western Slope portion of the calendar.

“Every league game is a battle,” he said of the Western Slope, which will send four teams to the 32-team state playoffs. And it’s harder now that no one sleeps on Eagle Valley, not even one upvalley rival which shall not be named.

“We know who the measuring stone is in this league, and this is the first year in I don’t know how long that we didn’t lose to that team,” Wheeler discreetly mentioned of one poignant September road win indicative of the Devils progress. After their 2-1 win over the Huskies in Edwards, the two teams played an instant classic in Gypsum a month later, a 1-1 double overtime tie.

A hard-fought tie against Summit at home, followed by a 1-0 loss to Glenwood Springs and later losses to Steamboat Springs and the Tigers on the road crippled the Devils’ once firm grip on the league title. The stretch wasn’t contrary to the consistency message, however, but embedded into it.

“I definitely think it’s part of that journey,” Wheeler said.

“When you have a team like this with a record like this, that’s competing in the playoffs, seen early season success and had to overcome some losses and a little bit of adversity towards the end of the season, it’s the personality of these kids that carry us through from week to week.”

He first pointed to defensive midfielder Pabel Arenales. “He’s not going to show up in the stats like everybody else, but everybody that plays against him knows who that guy is.” He described senior striker Logan Betz as being “one who has been grinding for four years, is committed to excellence and has believed every bit of it.” In a similar vein, defenseman Izzat Katieb “brings that positivity and that grinding attitude to practice every day that pushes us to make us better.”

Eagle Valley’s Luke Rumley charges down the field during the Oct. 6 game against Battle Mountain in Gypsum.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Even though seniors like Josh Escobar and Heath Nager fill up the stat sheet, others, like Kevin Gonzales fill critical roles.

“Playing the flank, he’s part of a rotation — there’s a lot of talent on this team and sometimes guys don’t get a chance to show 80 minutes — but he makes every minute out there count,” Wheeler said. Other talent occasionally remains hidden. Of Christian Balderas, Wheeler said, “He’s a guy that on a lot of teams probably would have made some noise but gets kind of lost on the depth on our team.”

Wheeler could speak endlessly of his seniors, but he also noted that several underclassmen — Luke Rumley, Will Gerdes and Jeff Lopez to name a few — have already proven themselves and will be more than ready to go when it’s ‘their’ year.

“It’s a senior-heavy team; and sometimes it can be hard to shine on a team that has 10 seniors,” Wheeler stated. “But you have a lot of guys that are pushing for theirs, looking to make that impact, guys that are really hungry, guys that are looking to help us reload instead of rebuild.”

Wheeler sensed the Gypsum youth’s innate desire for program stability when he started putting the pieces together with head coach Maggie Sherman back in 2018. Ultimately, the two non-negotiable pillars became responsibility and respect, and the current team has remained steadfast in the pursuit of those qualities.

“One of the things that I tell the boys all the time is, ‘remember the name that is on the chest. That’s who you represent every time you step out in the public,'” Wheeler said.

“Winning comes and goes — you can’t control the talent that comes into your program — but what you can control is the culture, and you can get kids to want to play for your program. And when kids want to play for your program, you’re going to get the talent.”

Why we can win

The honors English teacher ate up the final question of his pre-playoff interview, a Steven A. Smith theoretical — ‘Why should they win?’ and ‘Why should we win?’ proposition.

To the first, he prognosticated, “Because every team cares this much and believes in the passion of their players. Every team has been grinding since July. If you’re in the playoffs, you want this. There’s 32 amazing teams that get an opportunity to play and anything can happen.”

Wheeler had an inkling his squad would run into TCA (11-2-1). He admitted strategically organizing some Saturday afternoon errands in the Edwards area, where the Titans defeated the Huskies 2-1 on a last-second — literally — goal by Jackson Baker. Baker has scored a school-record 34 times in 14 games.

“He’s a heck of a scorer, and they feed the ball to him a lot,” praised Wheeler. “There’s some things I saw watching a little bit on Saturday and I think we’ve got some guys who could potentially match up well with him.” Wheeler’s aware that once the season progresses, film gets passed around, and new antidotes need to be crafted back on the practice pitch.

“We’ve got some stuff that we’ve been working on, some stuff that people haven’t seen that can hopefully help us take that next step,” he promised.

“Eagle Valley has a genuine chance to upset TCA,” Battle Mountain coach Dave Cope stated. “With the quality that they have shown at times this season, it wouldn’t surprise me if Eagle Valley advances. Of course No. 15 (Baker) is a quality player and they better keep an eye on him for one second longer than we did!”

“Yes, it’s scary when you face one guy that has that many goals, but what do you when you have five or six different guys who all get involved in the offense?” Wheeler continued, chomping at the bit to answer the sequence’s latter question.

“I think that’s what Eagle Valley brings to the table is … variety of options in terms of all the different ways we can come at you and affect a game.”

“Why should we win this game?” he asked.

“We’re bringing 10 seniors in, and this is them ready to take their next step.”