Eagle Valley boys soccer upsets TCA 3-2

Heath Nager (21) and the Devils upset TCA 3-2 in the first round of the 4A state soccer playoffs on Friday night.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

No. 21 Eagle Valley boys soccer took the next step Friday night, taking down No. 12 TCA in Colorado Springs 3-2 in the first round of the 4A state boys soccer tournament. The Titans came into the game riding a seven-game winning streak, during which they had outscored opponents 41-2.

With the win, the Devils joined Battle Mountain, Steamboat Springs and Summit in advancing to the tournament’s second round. Eagle Valley will host No. 28 Pueblo Centennial, which upset No. 5 George Washington 3-1. The Huskies were also the beneficiaries of a first-round upset — No. 1 Durango fell to No. 32 Coronado in the other half of their bracket, meaning Battle Mountain will get to host its second-round matchup against the Cougars, who are 7-8-1 on the year.

“It’s a testament to the strength of our league,” Battle Mountain coach Dave Cope said after being told of the tournament results after the Huskies’ playoff win last night.

No. 23 Steamboat Springs defeated No. 10 Grand Junction in a 0-0 shootout win to move on. The Sailors will face No. 7 Niwot next week. No. 14 Summit took care of businesses against No. 19 Mead, winning 1-0 to move on and face No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain.

The second round games will be played Nov. 2 at times yet to be determined.