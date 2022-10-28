Eagle Valley cross country: bands, breakthroughs and the big stage

The No.6 ranked Eagle Valley boys cross-country team is hungry to better the program's top state finish of 11th place. The 4A boys race goes off at 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

To state the obvious: Trees Don’t Move; runners do.

The mix of characters comprising Eagle Valley’s best boys high school cross-country team ever — a group hungry for Western Slope revenge at Saturday’s state cross-country meet (more on that later) — is reminiscent of that dream garage band you and you’re buddies should have started. They’ve got an unfazed, stud lead singer willing to break down barriers, a driving rhythm section locked in step at 170 beats-per-minute, and a proud promoter with a plan.

If the metaphor breaks down anywhere, it’s probably due to the fact that one of their athletes actually is in a band — Trees Don’t Move, an emerging Eagle-based group specializing in hard-edge alternative rock. But, the point stands: when the gun goes off at 2:20 p.m. for the 4A boys race at Norris Penrose Events Center, the Devils will be ready to rock.

Boys team aims to continue rewriting record books

“The storyline of our season really is just our group keeps getting stronger every year,” head coach Melinda Brandt said of her No. 6-ranked Devils, who will have two seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen on the starting line in Colorado Springs.

“We have this variety of kids at every level that are working really hard and seeing that next step and I think that’s been really vital to our team. To say, “I see where that senior is, and I can be there next year.”

The main senior responsible for trailblazing — the lead singer if you will — is school-record holder Jake Drever, who comes into his final CHSAA cross-country race with the state’s eighth-fastest mark (15:19.40). Before Drever, no athlete had broken 16-minutes in program history.

“He’s just setting the standard of what kids can achieve,” Brandt stated. “Guys (in the past) have dreamt that big, but they just haven’t hit it. Jake pushed it over the edge …and now the rest of them get to dream bigger, right?”

Jake Drever enters the state cross-country meet with the eighth-fastest time in all of 4A. He’ll be gunning for Will Brunner (left), who has the fastest mark, on Saturday.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

Drever’s normalizing of low-15-minute results has impacted the pre-race huddle atmosphere and mile-repeat-day mentality.

“Not only are we fun group of guys, a close team, but we can achieve some really incredible things. You say as a coach, ‘what can you do?'” Brandt rhetorically asked. “And the guys just keep laying down faster and faster times.”

Second runner Cooper Filmore, the authentic band member, has felt the shockwave. He went from being a non-varsity 18:40s guy as a frosh to nailing down a 16:48 at sea-level his sophomore year and a 16:15 last week at regions.

“He’s been a consistent contributor ever since. It looks so natural for him,” Brandt stated. Freshmen Dylan Blair often tracks Filmore in workouts, evidence that the whole striving together to greatness thing has infiltrated the group.

“He’s been such a gutsy kid,” Brandt said of Blair, who, after breaking Drever’s freshmen team record with a 16:31 performance earlier this year, appears poised to eventually assume the senior’s mantle. Dylan’s twin brother Tyler — who was just three seconds behind Dylan at last week’s regional (16:40) — is trending upward after a delayed start to summer training.

“To have both of them in our mix has been a huge jump for our team,” Brandt said of the younger brothers to legendary Devils Joslin and Samantha. The twins often rep NAU or Vanderbilt sweatshirts at practice, proud of what their sisters have accomplished in their post-prep careers.

“They know what they’re capable of and they just go for it,” the coach stated regarding their genetic potential. “They’re fun, they’re goofy — they bring a lot of light into practice.”

Running in-between Filmore and the Blairs are senior Charlie Schafer and junior Armando Fuentes. Schafer’s story is a true come-full-circle epic. A varsity runner his freshmen year, injuries plagued a sophomore season which saw him run only twice, with an 18:10 best. Coming off his junior season, the goal was to stay healthy.

“And man, what a contributor he has been,” Brandt said. “To run 16:30 on that course last week … it just really made everyone so excited.” The team granted him the Hoss Award for his efforts.

“All that work paid off,” Brand said of the senior. “He’s a great kid with a great heart and he’s continued to fight throughout his whole career. I’m proud of his tenacity to stick with it over time. He’s never wavered and he’s always showed up.”

Fuentes was a natural talent who fell in the coaches’ laps during COVID, when the then-freshman left soccer for short-shorts because the former team’s season was postponed to spring. He followed his sister to that summer’s practices and realized he could hang.

Ellie Shroll on her way to a state-qualifying 13th-place finish at the 4A Region 1 cross-country championships last week in Grand Junction. Shroll is the only Eagle Valley girl who will compete at the 4A state cross-country meet on Saturday.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

“She’s definitely realizing she’s a great runner” – Melinda Brandt on Ellie Shroll Ellie Shroll will hop on the bus to Colorado Springs with the boys this weekend as the lone Devils girls runner, courtesy of her 13th-place individual regional finish. She’s progressed from 21:02 to 19:43 this year, scrapping her way from outside the team’s top-20 list to No. 7. “That’s just a huge jump in one year. She’s learning more every race,” Brandt said, noting diligence in the weightroom as being critical to injury prevention and subsequent improvement. “For that to pay off through the summer and season has been really fun to see,” Brandt said. “I think she’s constantly wondering what else she can do and surprising herself.” Shroll will be hoping to become the sixth Devil to place in the top 50 at state on Saturday. “We know she can do it, so it will be really fun to watch her.”

“He was like, ‘I could do this’ and then he never looked back,” Brandt said of the runner who has gone from posting over 19 minute 5-kilometer marks to 16:30 during that time.

“He’s been working hard and he always wants to go toe-to-toe with the next guy,” Brandt continued. If one of the guys on the team is pushing, Armando is going to be right there with him … with a big smile on his face, which is what we all love about Mondo.”

Jackson Filmore will run in his second state meet as a sophomore, rounding out the team’s starting seven. “I think him being ready and willing has really played to his benefit,” Brandt said of Filmore, who was an alternate last year but was thrust into the action because of another athlete’s injury. “He’s doing all the things right and taking all the steps to get there.”

The strength of the Devils, who are well-positioned to obliterate the best program (11th) and individual finish (Mario Gonzales’ 17th in 2008) lies in the tightness of their 2-6 pack. At the 4A region meet, where the Devils were just three points shy of the champions from Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley actually had six runners across the line before any other team’s top five.

“I think they were a little unsatisfied from last week,” Brandt said, noting the team’s impressive 16:15 average, a time she said she “wouldn’t have believed if you told me five years ago.”

“So we had those conversations this week – what did we learn, what are we pulling for? – because really our region is so strong.”

Summit, Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Central Grand Junction were separated by just four points at regionals and are all ranked within the top-8 4A teams heading into state.

“They want to be the top western slope team,” Brandt said of her group.

“To see these kids continue to push the limits … when they believe they can do it, it’s a really fun thing to watch.”