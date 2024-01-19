Eagle Valley dominates West Grand at home dual meet

Eagle Valley's Nathan Leeper goes against West Grand's Jon Paul Manguso in Thursday night's dual between the Devils and Mustangs.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley won all but a single match at Thursday’s home dual meet against West Grand in Gypsum. The Devils defeated the Mustangs 46-30, even without top-ranked wrestlers Braiden Ward and Cole Good suiting up.

Cooper Hern takes down Ryan Van Oosten to win the 215-pound weight class in Thursday’s dual between Eagle Valley and West Grand. Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

“Performances of the night were Noah Beckett, Cooper Hern and Teagin Shelley” said Good, who is now ranked No. 2 at 126 pounds.

Shelley outworked Walker Howell for the 16-8 win to grab four points for the Devils at the 132-pound slot. Cooper Hern pinned Ryan Van Oosten for six more at 215. Hern, a freshman, is ranked in the top-6 in 4A.

Yael Carrilo, Nathan Leeper, and Alex Good also picked up wins for the Devils.

“I feel that my recent performances haven’t fully projected my wrestling ability, however, I will shine when it matters,” said Alex Good, who added that his brother has “pushed him to the limit” his entire wrestling career. “I feel that I have been working my hardest in tournaments but I need to do better work in practice and help my teammates more.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Eagle Valley’s Antonio Calvo battles West Grand’s Joe Probst in the 150-pound matchup. Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley will head to North Glenn this weekend for the Norse Invite before meeting up with the No. 2-ranked 2A team, Meeker, next Wednesday.

Cole Good said picking up multiple wins against ranked opponents in the past couple weeks has given him confidence as the post-season approaches.

“However, rankings don’t mean anything at the end of the day,” he said.

“Any day could be anyone’s day. Hard work and my awesome teammates and coaches have gotten me to where I am today and are who I thank for my success.”

Results

113-pounds: Alex Good (Eagle Valley) over Mathew Lujan (West Grand) (fall)

120-pounds: Yael Carrillo (Eagle Valley) over Taylor Luttrell (West Grand) (fall)

132-pounds: Teagin Shelley over Walker Howell (West Grand) (MD 16-8)

150-pounds: Joe Probst (West Grand) over Antonio Calvo (Eagle Valley) (fall)

157-pounds: Nathan Leeper (Eagle Valley) over Jon Paul Manguso (West Grand) (fall)

215-pounds: Cooper Hern (Eagle Valley) over Ryan Van Oosten (West Grand) (fall)