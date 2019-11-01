Eagle Valley drills Steamboat, 35-14

Eagle Valley's Matt Lee busts Steamboat Springs tacklers on Friday in Gypsum. Lee caught a touchdown pass and had a pick-six during the Devils' 35-14 win.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

GYPSUM — One of the great pastimes of the Eagle Valley-Battle Mountain rivalry is comparing scores as the two teams work their way to their game.

This season, the Huskies beat Alameda, 49-0, while the Devils blanked said Pirates, 22-0.

Eagle Valley’s defense celebrates a big stop against Steamboat Springs on Friday in Gypsum. The Devils’ defense shut out the Sailors in the second half of their 35-14 win.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Devils got by Summit County, 12-7, while the Huskies lost to the Tigers, 35-12.

Battle Mountain lost to Steamboat Spring, 20-13, while the Devils beat those Sailors, 35-14, on Friday night at a chilly John Ramunno Field in Gypsum.

Eagle Valley (4-5 overall and 2-2 in the 3A Slope) has the early edge, going into next week’s rivalry game at Battle Mountain.

On Senior Night, it was junior quarterback Will Geiman with a big night, with two second-half touchdown passes and a brilliant improvisational run to break open a 14-14 halftime tie.

The Devils’ rushing game set up Geiman on the Sailors’ 26-yard line. On second down-and-6, Geiman got a bad snap, but it bounced right to him and the junior rolled 15 yards to a first down. After a penalty moved the Devils into a seemingly impossible third-and-20 from the 22, naturally, Eagle Valley converted. Geiman hit Matt Lee on a perfect slant route for 22 yards and a 21-14 lead.

On their next drive, the Devils finished the Sailors. Facing a fourth-and-2 from the 24, the Devils gambled and won with Geiman going to Morrison for a trip to the house.

Eagle Valley and Steamboat ended the first half tied at 14. The Devils started things promisingly with a five-play, 75-yard drive. Maverick Gorla popped off a 24-yard scamper. Two plays later, Will Geiman rolled left and found Tyler Morrison along the sideline for a 45-yard gain down to the Sailors’ 2.

Kodi Raper took it from there for a 7-0 lead.

Steamboat, unable to run consistently, went to the air. It was brotherly love with Cade, the freshman, to Cole Gideon, the senior, for 62 yards. That set up a 5-yard toss from Cole Gideon to Jackson Beal in the end zone.

Eagle Valley rallied on the next drive — as Gorla, Daniel Gallegos and Rapeer all pounded away at the Sailors. Geiman called his own number for a 14-7 lead.

Next up for Will Geiman and Eagle Valley football is a trip to Edwards for the annual rumble with Battle Mountain.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Steamboat seemed like they were going to sit on the ball at the end of the first half, but Gideon to Gideon, Cade to Cole, went for 31 yards to the Sailors’ 47. On the next play, Cade Gideon hit teammate Ben Schott for a 53-yard scoring strike with 22 seconds left in the half. It was a good play by Steamboat, but Eagle Valley’s tackling (or lack thereof) was also an issue.

Throughout the game, the team honored its seniors: Jimmy Fessenden, Lucas Stephens. Jacob LaFleur. Keenan Collett, Jackson Collett, Jackson Strickler, Matt Lee, and George Smirl.

The unsung heroes of the game were the parents, students and the Gypsum Fire Department, all of who teamed up to clear the field and the bleachers of this week’s snowstorm.

Eagle Valley football

Sailors 0 14 0 0 — 14

Devils 7 7 0 21 — 35

First quarter

E – Kodi Raper, 2 run, kick good, 10:09

Second quarter

S – Cade Gideon to Jackson Beale, 5 pass, kick good, 11:06

E – Will Geiman, 2 run, kick good, 6:20

S – Gideon to Ben Schot, 53 pass, kick good, 0:22

Third quarter

No scoring

Fourth quarter

E – Geiman to Matt Lee, 22 pass, kick good, 11:12

E – Lee, 35 interception return, kick good, 0:55