Eagle Valley falls 2-1 to Pueblo Centennial and Battle Mountain beats Coronado in 4A second round

Eagle Valley players gather near the goal off a corner kick in the first half of a 2-1 loss to Pueblo Centennial in the second round of the 4A state soccer playoffs.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Upsets continue to reign in the 4A state soccer tournament.

After No. 32 took down No. 1 Durango and No. 28 Pueblo Centennial defeated No. 5 George Washington in last Friday’s first round, both valley teams were gifted second-round home matchups. Battle Mountain took down the Cougars 3-2 in overtime in Edwards but the Bulldogs continued their magical run, dispatching the Devils 2-1 in Gypsum.

“Gotta give it to them,” head coach Andrew Wheeler said. “They wanted it, it was passionate — I was glad to see us play a close game out there for sure.”

Coming off a 3-2 upset victory of their own over TCA in the first round, Eagle Valley’s swagger out of the gate set an authoritative tone. With improved ownership over their scheme, crisper passing, and elevated confidence, the Devils established clear control of the game immediately, harboring the ball in the Pueblo end for much of the first half.

“I think the first half there were a lot of things that I definitely enjoyed,” Wheeler said. “We had some nice moments and saw some good looks, but we might have gotten a little excited about some of the looks they saw.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



In the first 15 minutes, there wasn’t a whole lot of peppering of the Pueblo goal, but Bernabe Lopez kept fans entertained with his nifty footwork in the midfield. “He’s got some feet, doesn’t he?” Wheeler rhetorically asked when the junior’s name was brought up.

Bernabe Lopez cuts apart the Pueblo Centennial defense during Wednesday’s playoff game in Gypsum.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

With 20:40 to go, Lopez parlayed one particularly deft deke, into an on-target lob to a streaking Jefferson Lopez. When the Bulldog’s goalkeeper elected to come way out of the box to meet the ball — but whiffed — it looked like Jefferson Lopez might get an easy goal. Shon West came to the rescue, however, belting the ball out of bounds before any damage could be done.

With 10:40 remaining, another sequence appeared to be the Devils’ breakthrough moment, but, bunched up in the penalty box, ended up being nothing more than a school-record attempt at consecutive headers. Shortly after, Pueblo Centennial stumbled into a rare offensive look, with Victor Quintana earning the outside edge on the Eagle Valley defense. Fortunately, Devils’ goalkeeper Nicolas Rodelo anticipated the impending danger, diving out into the fray to make a diving save on the corner of the penalty box before Quintana could wind up.

Riis Lindley throws the ball back into play during Wednesday’s state soccer second round game.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

At 1:19, an unguarded Josh Escobar, paused and fired a left-footed arcing shot from the 25-yard line that hit the top of the crossbar as the Bulldog goalie helplessly watched and the fans held their breath. Bouncing out, the Devils’ leading scorer would have to wait for the second half to initiate the scoring as the half ended 0-0.

“We reiterated our points,” Wheeler said of his halftime talk. “I think we wanted to recapture some of the magic from last week, too.”

Eagle Valley got off on the wrong foot in the second, though. Just 3:06 in, the Bulldogs capitalized on a corner kick. After falling in the middle of the box, where an initial Bulldog missed his chance at a score, the Devils’ clear attempt was muddled and eventually landed in Irvin Alardin’s lap. The senior defenseman turned around and kicked it from right outside the penalty kick line to the back of the net for his seventh goal of the year and the 1-0 lead.

Logan Betz makes a pass during the first half of Wednesday’s game between Eagle Valley and Pueblo Centennial.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The Devils turned up the heat instantly, pressuring the Pueblo Centennial defense with multiple close looks — a pair of Josh Lopez corner kicks and another fruitless endeavor from point-blank range that made the home crowd that much more antsy for points.

Logan Betz would answer the call.

Bernabe Lopez gained the left side, then centered it to Jefferson Lopez, who poked the ball to Heath Nager directly behind him. Nager fired for the goal, but his shot deflected to the right. A charging Betz met the ball in front of the right post and punched to the left corner to tie things up with 24 minutes to go.

With 7:44, however, Victor Quintana rebounded a Pueblo Centennial shot off of Rodelo’s chest back into the net for the 2-1 advantage.

“That second one was kind of tough,” Wheeler said. “I think Nico had a great deflection there and he stopped the attempt and unfortunately they were able to just kind of get in there and clean up afterward.”

The score was all Pueblo Centennial would need to close things out.

“Yeah, it was just one of those days where it didn’t all come together,” Wheeler said.

“A couple years ago, we were taking baby steps, and this year it was big leaps. You had 10 passionate seniors — that’s nuts, I had one senior two years ago — that’s a lot of talent and amazing human beings I’ve spent four years with on this field. I reminded them that they earned the right to play a second-round game on this field.”

The Devils end their season at 11-4-2.

Battle Mountain defeats Coronado 3-2 to advance to state quarterfinal

Battle Mountain’s Jack Ruiz drives to the goal against Coronado Wednesday in Edwards.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The Huskies are one step closer to getting back to the state semifinal.

No. 16 Battle Mountain defeated No. 32 Coronado 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night in Edwards to advance to the state quarterfinal on Nov. 5. The Huskies got a goal from

The Huskies got things going early. Forty-five seconds in, Arturo Aguilar served a corner kick over to Edwyn Montes and the captain headed it in for the 1-0 lead.

“I think at that point, it’s natural to think, ‘oh, you’re going to roll this team, but that doesn’t happen in the playoffs,” head coach Dave Cope said. “And we had seen their scores all year and they don’t get rolled by people. They were in a lot of close games against a lot of close games.”

Coronado was also riding a six-game winning streak. The Cougars answered with a free kick score with 10 minutes in the half to tie things up.

“We were fairly confident with our ability to keep it going,” Cope said.

Battle Mountain’s Jakob Methvin moves the ball down field against Coronado Wednesday in Edwards.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

With 12 minutes remaining in the second half, Jakob Methvin got to the end line, cut it back, and Leo Martinez scored to go up 2-1. The Cougars wouldn’t go away, however, scoring on a corner kick in the final three minutes to send the game into overtime.

Battle Mountain’s Arturo Aguilar battles it out with Coronado players Wednesday in Edwards.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

There, the Huskies, who had been fairly dominant in possession throughout the game, got into the box, where Coronado was called for a penalty. Max MacFarlane stood up and buried the penalty kick to send the Huskies to the next round.

“Just so proud of these guys and how they responded to a little bit of adversity,” Cope said. “We lost to TCA on a less-second goal and here we gave up a goal but came back and dominated in overtime and eventually get the goal we needed. This group has grown so much.”

Battle Mountain will face the winner of No. 8 Regis Groff and No. 9 Air Academy on Nov. 5.