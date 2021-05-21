Eagle Valley finally runs down the Huskies

Having just celebrated with freshman goalie Justine St. John, the Devils continue to whoop it up after beating Battle Mountain, 10-5, their first win over their archrivals since April 12, 2017. (Chris Freud

GYPSUM — No, it wasn’t 10 years. It just seemed that way.

It definitely had been a while for Eagle Valley girls’ lacrosse when it came to beating their cross-county rivals. So after beating Battle Mountain, 10-5, on Friday afternoon, the Devils are definitely ready to party at tonight’s prom.

Goalie Justine St. John even has a nice new red T-shirt to wear. The best defender on the team gets the shirt for being the squad’s best defender. Said garment reads, “I am” on the front and “a bad something-or-other,” on the back.

“I’m actually a freshman, so I’m not going to prom,” St. John said.

Wear it proudly, nonetheless, young lady.

Behind a herculean effort from St. John, a lot of goals from the Rinns (Sophia and Sienna) and a hat trick from Olivia Fedrizzi, the Devils took down the Huskies for the first time in eight tries dating back to April 12, 2017.

Battle Mountain’s August Ford moves the ball toward Eagle Valley’s goal during their game on Friday in Gypsum. The Devils beat the Huskies, 10-5. (Chris Freud

“It was amazing. We’ve been working for this all of our season,” said senior Sophia Rinn, who finished with four goals. “We’re the underdogs because we all play together [in club] and they all go to Battle Mountain. It just shows both schools are equally talented.”

Or as assistant coach Brian Collett said, “It was a good day.”

Move over, Xander

Xander Kostick, despite his heroics against Vail Mountain on Thursday, isn’t the only goalie on campus. For the record, Kostick watched part of the game on Friday, while getting some off-day treatment.

What he and everyone else saw was a goalie standing on her head.

“That girl will do anything you ask her to do,” said Collett, who coaches the team with Todd Beckum. “She came in and she works her butt off.”

Eagle Valley’s Olivia Fedrizzi charges after the restart against Battle Mountain on Friday. Fedrizzi had two goals in the Devils’ 10-5 victory over the Huskies in Gypsum. (Chris Freud

Eagle Valley did have good possession for good portions of the game, but St. John still saw a ton of shots, particularly late. The Devils had a 10-5 run, but the Huskies, because of more depth on their bench and a sense of urgency, pelted her.

“It was very stressful,” St. John said. “They had a few goals where they ran in and got them. It was a little bit difficult, but I knew that we had that cushion, so I was ready to stop the next.”

Breakout

Eagle Valley built a lead on the fast break, exploiting Battle Mountain’s inability to get back on defense. Fedrizzi twice and Sienna Rinn staked Eagle Valley to 3-1 lead. Sophia and Sienna scored the next two for a 5-2 advantage at the half.

“Certainly, in these games you lose, there are lessons to learn,” Huskies coach Matt Ballay said.“We’ve got to have better control of the ball and play a full game. I think in the first half, we weren’t prepared for their transition game.”

The Rinns were actually on a six-goal run from the first to second halves. After Sienna made it 6-2, in the second half, Sophia crushed out three in a row for a 9-2 lead.

Of course, Battle Mountain wasn’t going to go quietly. August Ford scored twice as did Quincy Pribramsky.

Battle Mountain (3-2) hosts Summit on Thursday, while Eagle Valley (also 3-2) is at Aspen on Wednesday.