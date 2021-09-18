Eagle Valley football gets double OT win at University

The Eagle Valley Devils football team beat University 38-30 in double overtime on Friday, Sept. 17.

Tatum Coe/Courtesy photo

The Eagle Valley Devils football team saw a huge win under the lights on Friday, beating University 38-30 in double overtime.

While the Bulldogs may have struck the first blow, scoring a touchdown early in the first quarter, the Devils came back and put up 22 points in the first half. A prowling defense stunned the opposing offense, and a diverse running and passing offense consistently broke through the opposing defense into the end zone.

Late in the second half, University scored two touchdowns in quick succession, leveling the score at 22. The clock ran out, and the two teams prepared for overtime. The Devils got the first possession, scoring a touchdown and converting for two more points to make the score 30-22. The Bulldogs did the same, making it 30-30. Again, the Devils found the end zone and went for two, making the score 38-30. This time, University could not equal.

Eagle Valley’s offense consistently broke through the opposing defense into the end zone on Friday, Sept. 17.

Tatum Coe/Courtesy photo

Such an exciting win was the result of hard work on all sides of the ball. An impressive performance by the linemen allowed for the Devils’ offensive success. Quarterback Will Geiman threw four passing touchdowns, three caught by Eric Hasley and one caught by Erich Petersen; he also ran the ball into the end zone for a rushing touchdown. Two-point conversions were a huge factor; Geiman accounted for three, and Peter Boyd made his mark with one. On the defensive side, the linemen were again influential in causing turnovers and stealing possessions. The Devils put lots of pressure on the quarterback, and ensured that his passes hit the ground rather than his receivers’ hands; they forced two interceptions, one caught by Erich Petersen and the other by Nicholas Rahe. Even special teams saw stolen possessions; an onside kick sent straight down the middle by kicker Tatum Coe was stripped by Branden Vigil and recovered by Kaden Kraft, resulting in another offensive drive for the Devils.

The Devils are off to a strong start with a 3-0 record.

Tatum Coe/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley’s next game will be against Frederick on October 1.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

Ain’t it great to be a Devil.