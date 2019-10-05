Eagle Valley football knocks off Niwot, 18-14

Ain’t it great to be a Devil?

It is after Eagle Valley beat Niwot, 18-14, on Saturday on the road to complete nonconference play at 2-3.

“It’s huge,” Devils coach Gabe Brown said. “We’re banged up. We’ve got nine players out with injuries. We reframed who were are back in practice. We got back to basics. Our placer came out today and worked.”

Eagle Valley’s defense came to play on Saturday, allowing only one touchdown and scoring one of its own. Daniel Gallegos started it for the Devils with a pick-six.

On the offensive side of the ball, Devils quarterback Will Geiman found Matt Lee on a slant for a 12-0 lead.

Niwot halved the lead before with a kickoff return to the house before the half.’

Running-back Kodi Raper punched into the end zone with a 15-yard run during the second half.

Coach Brown had postgame kudos for offensive linemen Brian and Abraham Garcia as well as Trace Hobbs. On defense, Lisandro Aguilar had three quarterback sacks. Tyler Morrison was stout in the secondary.

Eagle Valley will be getting some reinforcements as it begins league play on Friday against Glenwood Springs at John Ramunno Field. Coach Brown expects Jason Morrison and Jimmy Fessenden to return to action.

Huskies win Queen of the Mountain

No, Battle Mountain volleyball coach Jason Fitzgerald will not wear a tiara, but the Huskies did win some nice necklaces for winning this weekend’s Queen of the Mountain volleyball tournament.

The Huskies went 4-0 this weekend to make it an eight-game winning streak. Battle Mountain beat Vail Mountain School and Durango in straight sets, followed by four-game wins over Alamosa and Summit County.

Beating Alamosa was a really good win — the Mean Moose made state last year and entered this weekend as the third-ranked team in the 3A rating-percentage index. Alamos also beat Battle Mountain last year for the Queen title.

Tatum Huffman had a big weekend swinging up front and setter Drea Pedersen was superb not only running the offense but as a steadying influence on the court. The defense of Carly Post, Emma Judge, and Stephanie Delgado also never rested.

Battle Mountain (11-2) hosts Summit County on Thursday as it returns the 4A Slope play.

In other news

• Vail Mountain School soccer dropped a 2-1 decision on the road at the Colorado Rocky Mountain School. VMS (6-4-1) hosts Roaring Fork on Tuesday.

• Eagle Valley softball lost Montezuma-Cortez. The Devils (6-15) finish the season on Tuesday against Cedaredge.