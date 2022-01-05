Eagle Valley girls basketball team rolls to victory over Grand Junction

Josie Fitzsimmons hits a free throw at Eagle Valley High School on Tuesday night. The Devils won 51-29 over the visiting Grand Junction Tigers.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The traffic on I-70 Tuesday night was a muddled, slow moving mess. Meanwhile, in the Eagle Valley gymnasium, the Devils girls basketball team was anything but sluggish.

“At the end of the day, if we don’t have to set up a half-court offense, we’re happy,” head coach Vinny Cisneros said about the team’s aggressive tenacity on both ends of the floor. The frantic tempo and full-court trapping press forced the visiting Grand Junction Tigers into a non-vehicle mess of discombobulated congestion in the non-conference match-up. Combined with the run-and-gun offensive approach, the home team rolled to a 51-29 victory and moved to 3-5 on the year.

“If we can get live-ball turnovers and easy buckets in transition, than that’s what we’re going for. We’re trying to be more aggressive,” the head coach said.

Cisneros noted a lack of energy in the back-and-forth opening half, which ended with the Devils holding a slim 22-17 lead.

“We had some rust to shake off,” the coach lamented about the team’s first game back from the holiday break.

Cisneros’s crew increased the overall speed of the game to start the third quarter. Sophomore Josie Fitzsimmons drilled a 3-pointer to make it 25-19. Senior Jasmine Fontana nailed a short jumper on the next possession, then found Fitzsimmons for a 14-footer off of an out of bounds play a minute later to make it 30-19. Lauren Hauseman’s putback and-1 with 17-seconds to go in the quarter made it 34-23 and all but officially deflated the visiting squad.

“She was really big for us tonight,” Cisneros said of Fontana, who contributed 14 points to the cause.

“Her defensive instincts all night long played a big role in the success that we had. She was able to be aggressive on the offensive end because of her aggressiveness on the defensive end.”

Defensive tenacity which leads to offensive opportunity is a theme the coach is hoping to instill into the culture of his program.

“What we’re trying to instill in them is that our defense needs to generate our offense, and I think they’re starting to get more comfortable with that,” Cisneros said.

Eagle Valley kept Grand Junction uncomfortable with its full-court trap, holding the Tigers to just six third-quarter points. Grand Junction wouldn’t score until starters for both teams retired for the evening with 3:44 to go and the score 47-23.

Fitzsimmons went 9-for-10 from the free throw line and finished the night with 16 points to lead all scorers.

“She holds herself to a high standard,” Cisneros said about the sophomore guard.

“It’s that high standard that puts her in a position to succeed. She’s very intense; she’s got a great motor.”

Eagle Valley travels to Grand Valley to face the Cardinals on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.