Eagle Valley girls beat Palisade

And there was much happiness and rejoicing.

Eagle Valley girls basketball had not won a game since Dec. 13 — a 41-33 win over Conifer. Saturday, the Devils knocked off Palisade, 41-33.

“We’re changing the culture and learning how to win,” Devils coach Beth Raitt said. “Today was a great example of that.”

Sieairra Rivera led the Devils with 12 points. Kaitlyn Medina and Jasmine Fontana each had 10 points as Eagle Valley jumped out to a lead and never looked back.

The Devils (2-5) spent the week working on the press.

“We worked on pressing and the press break,” Raitt said. “ That got us tons of turnovers.”

Along those lines, senior Cody Eaton did a great job of leading the show at point guard.

In the nightcap, the visiting Bulldogs edged Eagle Valley boys basketball, 47-46.

First things first, Battle Mountain lost 68-44 to those Bulldogs earlier this month. Let’s be honest, that’s the first thing everyone in the county observes — comparing the scores between the rivals in advance of Feb. 4 in Gypsum.

“We started very well,” Devils coach Justin Brandt said. “We had a lot of energy. We had a bunch of turnovers in the third quarter and that got them back into the game.”

Foul trouble also hurt.

Bryan Martinez led Eagle Valley (3-5) with 13 points, while Carlos Sanchez had 12. Coach Brandt was also really happy with how Nando Vidurri played defense.

Both Eagle Valley teams continue Slope play with games against Glenwood on Tuesday in Gypsum.

Huskies fall at Fruita

Battle Mountain basketball lost tough one at 5A Fruita Monument, 60-42, on Saturday.

The Huskies (5-5) are home Tuesday for Steamboat Springs.