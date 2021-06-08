Eagle Valley lax sweeps Huskies for first time

Eagle Valley's Jensen Rawlings pushes forward against Battle Mountain Tuesday in Gypsum. The Devils beat the Huskies, 9-5, and now need Battle Mountain to beat the Vail Mountain School today to win the Western Conference. (Chris Dillmann

GYPSUM — Eagle Valley lacrosse did its part to earn a share of the 2021 Western Conference title by beating Battle Mountain, 9-5, on Tuesday evening, earning the school’s first season sweep over their archrivals.

Now comes the tricky part in many ways: Eagle Valley needs Battle Mountain to win today against the Vail Mountain School for the Devils to take the conference. Not only will this require the Huskies to beat a team that’s gotten their number already this season — the Gore Rangers won the earlier meeting in East Vail — but for Devils fans to root for their archrivals.

But first, since Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley have been playing each other twice annually since 2009, the Devils have their first season sweep over the Huskies … ever.

“Oh, yeah, definitely,” said Erich Petersen, who did a lot of the damage on Tuesday with his brother Julius. “It’s so sick. It’s the first time in our history. It’s sweet.”

The Petersens

Yes, victory has a 1,000 fathers, but the Petersen boys really did a number on the Huskies. Erich and Julius combined on four of Eagle Valley’s goals during the second and third quarters that saw their team going from trailing 3-2 to a 6-3 lead after 36 minutes.

“It’s really cool chemistry-wise,” Julius said. “We’re on the same page, most of the time. Sometimes, were not, but it’s always his fault.”

“I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Erich said.

After Nate Bishop staked the Huskies to 1 -0 lead, Julius to Erich tied it. Declan Miner scored the first of his two for a Devils 2-1 lead after one quarter.

Cal Hill and Blu Barnett started the second quarter for Battle Mountain, giving the visitors as 3-2 lead. And then it was Erich and Julius just playing like they were in their own backyard. Erich to Julius tied it at three. Julius to Erich gave the Devils the lead at 4-3 with 2:33 left in the half.

In the third quarter, Peterson — Erich, unassisted — scored and Eric Hasley became the first Devil not from the Petersen clan to find the net in two quarters.

Hunter Davis, Miner and Will Geiman scored in the fourth to ice it.

The race

The West is tied going into the final days of the race. Vail Mountain can clinch with a win at Battle Mountain today. Were Battle Mountain to win, Eagle Valley can take the title with a win at Summit on Saturday. (Special to the Daily, Maxpreps.com)



Vail Mountain and Eagle Valley are tied at 7-2 atop the West. For VMS, the equation is simple: Win today at Battle Mountain and win the West.

Were Battle Mountain to pull the upset, Eagle Valley would control its own destiny and win the West with a victory at Summit on Saturday.

So do Devils fans try to root for the Huskies under the general principal of, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend?”

“Right now, I think we hate VMS more than we do Battle Mountain, so yeah,” Julius said. (Gore Rangers fans, please take this as a compliment.)

In the meantime, Battle Mountain needs to win today just to stay in the playoff race. The Huskies have VMS today and close the season at Steamboat on Saturday.

Tuesday was also a festive Senior Night for Eagle Valley. The Devils lacrosse Class of 2021 is Davis, Declan Miner, Sebastian Witt, Drake Berg, Jensen Rawlings, Conal Miner, Tyler Morrison and Blake Blizzard.