Eagle Valley spikers open with win

Well done, newbies.

Eagle Valley volleyball incorporated three new starters into its lineup during a 17-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9 win over Grand Junction Central on Friday night in Gypsum during the Devils’ season opener.

Meet setter Avery VanGoey, libero Olivia Fedrizzi and Claire Whelan at middle block and opposite hitter.

“They did great,” Eagle Valley coach Jackie Rindy said. “Claire was the player of the game. They stepped up and made the adjustment and won in five because of it.”

The new trio teamed up with veterans Meredith Murphy, Skye Lieurance, Shelbi Lubbers, and Kaitlin Medina.

The other bit of good news is that Eagle Valley has made it through camp and its opener in good health. (Devils fans should probably knock wood or clutch a lucky rabbit’s foot now.)

This is heartening after everything but famine, plague and pestilence hit Eagle Valley volleyball last fall.

“The girls worked out a lot this summer,” Rindy said.

Eagle Valley goes to the Regis Jesuit Jam next weekend. The idea, of course, is to face some stiff Front Range competition. So naturally, the Devils will drive to Denver to face Fruita Monument. (Insert Homer Simpson d’oh here.)

Eagle Valley will have four games at Regis between Friday and Saturday.