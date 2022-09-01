Eagle Valley takes down rival Battle Mountain in soccer showdown

Josh Escobar races upfield during Thursday's game against Battle Mountain.

Eagle Valley defeated Battle Mountain 2-1 in boys soccer Thursday night in Edwards, improving the Devils to a Western Slope-leading 3-0 record. For head coach Andrew Wheeler, it was his first win in Edwards in his four-year tenure at the helm of the Devils’ soccer program.

“This is a rivalry and I’m glad that we’re finally able to make it feel like a rivalry and play our part in this,” Wheeler said after a huddling up with his ecstatic group.

Early in the first half, the scoring opportunities belonged to Battle Mountain. In the 10th minute, Arturo Aguilar nearly collected and scooped in a rebound off of Eagle Valley goalie Nicolas Rodelo’s chest after a Jakob Methvin shot. Five minutes later, Methvin’s breakaway was derailed by a heads-up Rodelo slide kick. After rushing out of the net to boot it the other way, however, the ball wound up cleanly in Alexis Dozal’s lap.

Fortunately, the forward’s open look was deflected away by the stingy Devils’ defense.

Battle Mountain goalie Cooper Skidmore watches the action during Thursday’s game against Eagle Valley.

Though the first 20 minutes seemed under home team control, things shifted dramatically. Midway through the first half, Battle Mountain goalie Cooper Skidmore saved a Devils’ shot but then lost control of the ball to his left. As the ball rolled perilously toward the post, Eagle Valley star Josh Escobar sprinted to capitalize. Luckily, Skidmore collected his balance just in time, diving on the ball before any damage could be done. Two minutes later, he would not be so lucky.

With 19 minutes to go before the break, Eagle Valley junior Luke Rumley scored the game’s first goal. A scrum of activity right in front of the Huskies goal forced Rumley to the turf, but with the Battle Mountain defense discombobulated and Skidmore out of position, Rumley knew he had an opportunity. The junior scrambled to his feet, found the ball, and launched a grounder to the open right corner for the score.

Sixty-seven seconds later, Eagle Valley got another golden look when Logan Betz received a long pass streaking downfield. Skidmore raced out of the goal to reduce the angle, but he was powerless to defend Betz’s breakaway. The senior chipped a lob off of the side of his right foot and his Devils’ teammates were celebrating before it even reached the back of the net. The 2-0 lead held until halftime.

The second half was back and forth as players became predictably chippy. That being said, the Devils deserved credit for the hustle and resolve in holding off their rivals in the latter stages.

Bernabe Lopez shields the ball from Battle Mountain’s Arturo Aguilar during Thursday’s game between the Huskies and the Devils in Edwards.

Dozal had multiple looks, including a flurry starting with 20 minutes remaining. First, a breakaway was interrupted by a sliding Devils defensemen. With 19 minutes left, he launched a desperation heave which came surprisingly close to nipping inside the right post. A minute later, a much cleaner look was inches from wrapping inside the opposite post.

Under 4 minutes, Dozal finally punched one through. The 2-1 score brought the home crowd back to life and raised the tension for the final minutes.

The Huskies wouldn’t get another look, however, as Eagle Valley maintained its energy and resolve to steal one in front of their upper valley rivals.

“Resilience,” Wheeler summarized of his group’s effort.

“They showed us different looks than they have before … this is a smart team. I think what we’ve been building the last four years is guys understanding the game, have that soccer I.Q. and are able to step up to what we ask them to do for us.”

With the 2-1 victory, Eagle Valley heads into next week’s home games against Steamboat Springs and Glenwood Springs as the top team in the league.

“These guys come in every day willing to learn, listen and be humble and get that much better every day,” Wheeler said, crediting his assistant coaches for pushing his crew in a variety of ways. “That’s how we keep winning games.”

Battle Mountain, ranked No. 9 in the latest CHSAA rankings, will have a chance to avenge the loss with a game in Montrose on Saturday, its third of the week.