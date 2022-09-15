Eagle Valley boys soccer ties Summit 1-1

Heath Nager soars high for a header off of a corner kick during Thursday's game between Eagle Valley and Summit in Gypsum.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The Devils boys soccer team might need Friday off, but after staying undefeated, they’ve probably earned it.

In a battle of the top two teams in the 4A Western Slope, Eagle Valley’s loss column remained unscathed as the Devils battled the 6-1 Summit Tigers to a 1-1 double-overtime tie late Thursday night in Gypsum.

Heath Nager soars high for a header off of a corner kick during Thursday’s game between Eagle Valley and Summit in Gypsum.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Limited scoring opportunities materialized for either team in a physical first half, but on the one that did, Eagle Valley star Josh Escobar, who came into the game with a team-leading six goals, capitalized. Eleven minutes in, he put the home team up 1-0.

Riis Lindley keeps an eye on the action during Thursday’s game between Summit and Eagle Valley.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The next 22 minutes was a mixture of pushing and shoving with a pinch of complaining — from both sides —as the Tigers and Devils periodically found themselves chopped flat onto the field by their opponents. The action stayed around midfield as both defensive units fought their way into the storyline.

Eagle Valley came into Thursday having allowed just one goal all season, and Ivan Macias and Keegan Chalberg appeared determined to maintain that trend in the first half, batting away long passes and sacrificing their bodies whatever limited scrums manifested themselves in front of goaltender Nicolas Rodelo.

Finally, with 7:44 to go, Bernabe Lopez delivered a wonderful setup pass to Escobar at the 25-yard line in the center of the field. Graced with rare breathing room, the senior launched a left-footed strike that drilled the crossbar. Heath Nager collected the rebound off the right side, but his shot attempt was saved by a diving Abdoul Kane. It was the last real scoring chance of the half.

Eagle Valley’s Bernabe Lopez launches a corner kick in the first half against Summit.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Chalberg started the second streaking down the left sideline, centering the ball to Escobar, who got too excited and belted a clean look clear of the Rec Center.

Seven minutes later, Summit’s Jonah Mocatta had an up-close free kick batted away by Rodelo, determined to protect the lead.

Eagle Valley’s Josh Escobar moves the ball upfield during Thursday’s game against Summit.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Eight minutes later, Escobar collided with Gallo, garnering a yellow card. Reece Bosgraaf’s ensuing long-range free kick was disabled by Chalberg, who flew in from nowhere — but over the course of the game —seemed to be everywhere.

Summit’s constant knocking nearly broke through when Gallo sailed a pass across the field to a wide-open Alan Herrera Caballero. Caballero delayed his move, allowing Chalberg to sprint back and squash the breakaway.

The physicality hit a peak at 23:45 when Lopez received contact from a sliding Tiger at the worst possible angle. An audible hush came over the field as the forward flew into the air and simultaneously grabbed at his lower extremity. Though he ended up being ok — and heroically checked back into the game five minutes later — the moment seemed to remind the home team that the game was far from over.

Eagle Valley and Summit battled Thursday night in Gypsum in a matchup between the Western Slope’s top two teams in 4A.

Ella Hanley/Courtesy photo

Escobar came back into the game with 22:00 to go, but the Devils continued to struggle moving the ball into their zone. Then, with 21:05 to go, the senior hit the turf, the sixth such player to do so.

With 14:39 to go, Gallo broke loose, but once again, Chalberg rode his hip pocket and cleared the ball away at the last second. A minute later, Summit’s Fabian Cuevas was racing down the sideline when Macias came to the rescue. Together with Rodelo, who later saved a Alexander Elsig shot, the Devils defense appeared destined for an eighth-straight shutout.

Then, with 7:40 remaining, Macias’s header dangerously bounced towards the Devils goal and into Cuevas’ lap. Chalberg broke up the Tiger’s initial look, but in doing so, the ball ricochet towards the center of the field, where Gallo was charging.

Hard.

The senior captain finished the play, knifing the ball into the right corner to tie the game.

Escobar perfectly placed a corner kick with 2:12 to go, but Kane saved the day by wrapping up Macias’ header, and the game went to extra time.

In the first overtime, Summit parlayed its positive energy to control the first seven minutes. The Devils would answer, however, with an Escobar free kick into the zone which almost brought the crowd to its feet. Unfortunately, the black mob around the center of the net couldn’t finish, and after 10 more minutes, it was still 1-1.

The Devils lost Escobar to injury two minutes into the second overtime (he would return with 5:22 to go), but it didn’t stop Kyle Williams from nearly ending the game before a Summit Tiger raced in to eliminate a 10-yard look with 7:11 to go. Gallo had a chance at the 4:01 mark, but Rodelo dove to the dirt for the save. From there, the clock did its thing, ending the game in a truce.

Eagle Valley head coach Andrew Wheeler gets his players ready for Thursday’s battle of the Western Slope league’s top two teams, Summit and Eagle Valley.

Ella Hanley/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley (7-0-1) hosts Montrose (2-3) on Saturday, while Summit (6-1-1) travels to Battle Mountain to take on its other Eagle County foe next Tuesday.