Eagle Valley volleyball goes into COVID-19 quarantine

Eagle Valley volleyball is in COVID-19 quarantine, according to the school’s athletic director Tom LaFramboise and the team’s coach Mike Garvey. If the Devils meet the requirements of testing, the team can return to action on Wednesday. (Daily file photo)



There’s no good way of saying this.

Eagle Valley volleyball went into COVID-19 quarantine for seven to 10 days on Wednesday, according to the school’s athletic director Tom LaFramboise and team coach Mike Garvey.

Saturday’s scheduled volleyball match at Battle Mountain is postponed as is next week’s versus Glenwood Springs.

With the official quarantine clock starting Wednesday, according to LaFramboise, Eagle Valley with the correct testing can resume operations Wednesday, April 14. The Devils, as the schedule is now, would play at Steamboat Springs on April 15, at Summit on April 20 and at Glenwood on April 23.

The last day of the volleyball regular season is April 24, so look for Eagle Valley to be rescheduling the first Glenwood game as well as Battle Mountain during that stretch.

Please note that the above machinations are based on the seven-day quarantine option where all the Devils involved get negative COVID tests by April 14. Were Eagle Valley players opting not to test or be unable to test, the quarantine would last until April 17.

“I’m in the process of calling each family,” LaFramboise said at roughly noon on Friday. “So far, they’re taking it well. Physically, people are fine. Emotionally, it takes a toll. Mike Garvey has done a great job of communicating with the players and they have the opportunity to come back and play.”

New rules

This is not the first time. Hopefully, it’s the last. No one can guarantee that. What makes this instance even more frustrating is that Eagle Valley volleyball is 8-1 and tied for first in the 4A Slope.

Please remember that this is not the 14-day shutdown of the old rules, changed in February, which affected Eagle Valley football (missed the first two games of the season), Devils basketball (two weeks in the middle of the season) or Eagle Valley wrestling (what was a season ending 14-day quarantine turned into an abrupt invite to regionals when the Colorado Department of Public Health and CHSAA changed the quarantine period to 10 days at the time). In the interests of full disclose, Battle Mountain’s two state wrestlers got snagged in COVID-19 tracing and were not allowed to compete on their sport’s biggest stage.

In theory, the ladies are missing “just” one week, which is better. There does appear to be enough time left on the slate to reschedule the two lost games.

It’s still a week in an already condensed season.

This story will be updated.