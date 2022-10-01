Eagle Valley volleyball sweeps Montrose in homecoming week win

Eagle Valley defeated Montrose 3-0 on Saturday to move to 11-6 on the year.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Even after participating in Friday’s long pep rally and then cheering at a cold and rainy homecoming football game, Eagle Valley’s girls volleyball players didn’t display any grogginess in Saturday’s game against Montrose. The Devils won their fourth straight game, defeating the Red Hawks 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 in a game that was never close.

The win moved Eagle Valley to 11-6 on the season.

Cassandra Yurcak sets the ball for Talia Crawford during Saturday’s win over Montrose.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“The pleasant surprise is that we continue to get better,” said head coach Mike Garvey, who hasn’t presided over a team that went undefeated in league play during his tenure at Eagle Valley — this group is 6-0. During the COVID season of 2020, the Devils went 6-1 and last season they were 8-2.

“So as much as we’ve done against our opponents and our record, I think more importantly we’re improving as a team.”

Ashley Jones waits to receive the serve during Eagle Valley’s 3-0 win over Montrose on Saturday.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The last time the Devils were undefeated against 4A Western Slope teams was in 2016 , when Jackie Rindy led the Devils to a 22-5 overall record and 12-0 league mark. In 2010 they were undefeated in league play as well — when they went 27-3 and appeared in the state semifinals.

The Devils set the tone early on Saturday, scoring the game’s first six points before Montrose felt forced to call a timeout. The Red Hawks kept the game within seven the rest of the way, even bringing things to 19-14, before the home team coolly closed things out.

Aspen Misch crushes the ball during the Devils’ 3-0 win over Montrose in Gypsum on Saturday.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The Devils gave their visitors a little bit of hope in the second, offering up the set’s first two points before striking out on a 10-3 run behind Taylor Hooper’s serving, Cassandra Yurcak’s setting and Ione Pedersen’s and Talia Crawford’s fierce spiking. Montrose rallied to within four, 14-10, but Garvey’s crew felt in control the whole time.

Montrose came the closest in the third. With the score 14-12, however, the Devils danced out of a timeout — literally — as “The Cha-Cha Slide” played, players simultaneously heeded Garvey’s words in the huddle while obeying Mr. C’s “slide to the right, slide to the left” commands with their feet.

The vibe seemed to work, as the Devils tightened the screws offensively and went on a 10-4 run to put things out of reach.

“I trust them and I think they trust me,” Garvey said.

“It’s that balance that when we go back and forth, if I ask them to reel it in, then they do, and because they can reel it in, that gives me the opportunity to be loose when they feel it.”

The Devils (11-6, 6-0 league) will put their undefeated league record on the line when they face Glenwood Springs (11-3, 3-3 league) on the road on Tuesday.