Eagle Valley volleyball sweeps Western Slope player and coach of the year awards

C.J. Yurcak sets the ball for Talia Crawford during the Devils' Oct. 1 win over Montrose. Both were all-league players, with Yurcak also earning CCGS 4A all-state honors.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

After going 10-0 in Western Slope League play, it’s perhaps no surprise that Eagle Valley took the lion’s share of the conference end-of-year awards. Mike Garvey was the league’s coach of the year and setter C.J. Yurcak was the co-player of the year as the Devils had two athletes earn honorable mention (Ava Geiman and Taylor Hooper) and four earn all-conference (Yurcak, Ione Pedersen, Talia Crawford and Natalie Izbicki).

“That’s what you get when you have that kind of talent,” Garvey said.

Yurcak also earned a 4A Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports (CCGS) all-state selection.

“She was a setter for us the last three years, so this is just kind of all of it culminating all together, just as it should have,” Garvey, who will be one of the 4A all-state team coaches, said. The Eagle Valley coach was recognized by Rocky Mountain News in 2001 as the 1A coach of the year when he was at Vail Mountain School. He was quick to credit his players for this year’s recognition.

“Most of the time, it’s just a tribute to the team,” he said.

“If the coach gets coach of the year, likely I was supported. If you look at our all-league players and all-league honorable mention players — not too challenging to be coach of the year when I have those young ladies to work with.”

All but two of the award-winners will return next season. “As much as this year was a great year, we’re excited to reload with the next group,” Garvey said, noting that several of the players have an all-around, multi-position skill set, starting with the springy sophomore, Hooper.

“This year she was an all-around player — serving, defense, serve-receive, — we relied on her heavily,” Garvey said of the player who was second on the team in receives and third in total kills.

“To have her back for two more years with another year under her belt,” the coach continued. “When you bring somebody who plays six positions and essentially doesn’t come off the floor and returns, it’s a big base for us.”

Eagle Valley’s Ava Geiman was an honorable mention all -Western Slope League player this year.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Geiman, another total-package-type athlete, is someone Garvey anticipates leaning on even more next season.

“I think if we would have had to go to Ava in the back row (this year), we could have,” Garvey said. “Knowing that she can be an all-around player next year — it’s not really a question of whether or not she can, it’s just going to simply be her time to do it.”

Karlyn Frazier’s kill attempt is blocked by Ione Pedersen from a game against Summit last September.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Pedersen is another Swiss-army knife. “She’s another player that we had going all the way around,” Garvey said. “She was a phenomenal attacker, blocker and server and those things are only going to continue to get better. Really excited to bring her back — it’s great to bring back an all-conference player.”

Crawford and Yurcak developed chemistry playing beach volleyball tournaments over the summer, something that Garvey saw translate into success on the court as well.

“I think with both of them it just added to their skill set,” he said, adding that new setter Ashley Jones, who saw action this year, is ready to step in Yurcak’s spot.

Ashley Jones will replace Western Slope League co-player of the year C.J. Yurcak at the setter position next year for the Devils.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“These girls got sets up with Ashley every practice, so I think it’s going to be a pretty smooth transition,” Garvey said.

With Izbicki — who replaced star Anna Gill — departing, Ray Forman is next in line in Garvey’s libero pipeline. “She saw a little time and I think she’ll pick up right where Natalie left off,” he said. “I think we’re really fortunate that we’re pretty deep in our program.”

“Just fortunate to be working with such great young ladies,” Garvey concluded.

“We kind of all reaped the benefits from each other. I think each one of them would echo that they couldn’t do it without their teammates, I can’t do it without them. So, just wonderful to have the opportunity to do it together.”